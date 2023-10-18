Tommy Prine Hits The Road With Full Band For The Fall Leg Of His This Far South Tour

On the heels of the release of his critically acclaimed debut album, This Far South, Tommy Prine has had quite the summer on the road.

From his first appearance at Newport Folk, to a standing ovation for his AMERICANAFEST showcase, to a raucous hometown-ish set at this year’s Pilgrimage Music Festival—not to mention making his Grand Ole Opry and Mountain Stage debuts—Prine hasn’t let his foot off of the gas, and he doesn’t intend to any time soon.

This week, Prine, along with his band full of Nashville’s finest, picked back up the This Far South tour for a string of dates on the West Coast supporting the Ruston Kelly- and Gena Johnson- produced album that has caught the attention of fans and critics alike.

Tonight, Prine and band will take the stage at Moe’s Alley in Santa Cruz, California, before continuing south to Los Angeles and beyond. November finds Prine starting with a real-deal hometown show at Nashville’s beloved Basement East before turning northeast for stops in Philadelphia, D.C., and Cambridge.

A full list of tour dates can be found below or at tommyprine.com/tour. Fans can stream or purchase This Far South right here and be sure to check out Prine’s brand new Apple Music session that features a righteous John Moreland cover as well as two stripped down tunes from This Far South.

This Far South Tour Dates:

Oct. 18 - Santa Cruz, CA - Moe’s Alley

Oct. 20 - Mariposa, CA - The Grove House

Oct. 21 - Morro Bay, CA - The Siren

Oct. 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Gold Diggers

Oct. 23 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet’s

Nov. 4 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

Nov. 8 - Lexington, KY - The Burl

Nov. 9 - Newport, KY - The Southgate House Revival

Nov. 10 - Columbus, OH - Natalie’s Grandview

Nov. 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe

Nov. 12 - Washington, D.C. - Pearl Street Warehouse

Nov. 14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Lounge At World Cafe Live

Nov. 15 - Lancaster, PA - West Art

Nov. 17 - Exeter, NH - The Word Barn

Nov. 18 - Cambridge, MA - Club Passim

Dec. 10 - Charleston, WV - Culture Center Theater

Jan. 18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)

Jan. 19 - Austin, TX - 3TEN ACL Live

Jan. 20 - Ft. Worth, TX - Tulips