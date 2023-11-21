Tom Waits Joins Iggy Pop For Two-Hour Radio Special

The show will air on Iggy's regular BBC Radio 6 Music slot at 11 am EST/8 am PST on Sunday, December 3rd.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 2 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 3 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 4 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week

Tom Waits Joins Iggy Pop For Two-Hour Radio Special

Grammy Award-winning American musician, composer, songwriter and actor Tom Waits will co-host a special radio show with Iggy Pop.

Echoing their famous joint appearance in Jim Jarmusch's "Coffee and Cigarettes,” the two-hour program will see the pair pump the Confidential Jukebox full of nickels and dimes and spin some of their favorite tracks to one another. The show will air on Iggy's regular BBC Radio 6 Music slot at 11 am EST/8 am PST on Sunday, December 3rd, and is accessible globally. Tune in HERE

In between records, the pair share stories, including how Tom once hitched a ride with Eden Ahbez, the songwriter who composed “Nature Boy,” and how Iggy once came across Captain Beefheart eating breakfast in L.A. but was wise enough not to disturb him.

Personally overseen by Tom Waits and Kathleen Brennan, Waits' spectacular middle-period albums, released on Island Records between 1983 and 1993, have been newly remastered from the original tapes and are available now on vinyl and CD via Island/UMe.

Waits' transformative creative breakthrough, Swordfishtrombones (1983), its sprawling and superb sequel, Rain Dogs (1985), and the trilogy-completing, tragi-comic stage musical, Franks Wild Years (1987) were reissued on September 8th, 40 years to the day that Swordfishtrombones was released into the wild, ushering in a new and critically acclaimed musical era for Waits and his longtime songwriting and production partner, Brennan.

The Grammy-winning apocalyptic stomp of  Bone Machine (1992) and the innovatory musical fable, The Black Rider (1993) (Waits with Robert Wilson and William S. Burroughs) followed on October 6th.

These critically acclaimed works are a monument to an artist's ability to break through into new creative territory. Waits not only shifted gears, he deliberately ground them departing from his ‘70s era noir romanticism and traditional Tin Pan Alley songwriting to ‘80s era abstract orchestrator, fiercely inventive sound sculptor and miner of the subconscious, while still retaining his innate lyricism, melodic sophistication and humanity.

Waits is also celebrated for his acting work and has appeared in films, including “Down By Law” (1986), “Bram Stoker's Dracula” (1993), “Coffee and Cigarettes” (2003), “Seven Psychopaths” (2012) and “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” (2018).

BBC Radio 6 Music is the UK's biggest digital-only radio station with 2.8 million weekly listeners.

Photo: Film still from Jim Jarmusch's COFFEE & CIGARETTES

 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Tiffany Announces Reworked Shadows Vinyl LP Package Photo
Tiffany Announces Reworked Shadows Vinyl LP Package

Tiffany's life can be measured in songs. Anyone with even a casual eye on pop culture will remember her breakout in the late '80s, sparked by the transatlantic #1 smash, 'I Think We're Alone Now.' But the fans who have made the journey with her since know that the best stuff came later.

2
Travis Scott Soars With Back-To-Back #1s Photo
Travis Scott Soars With Back-To-Back #1s

TRAVIS SCOTT achieves back-to-back #1s on Mediabase’s Rhythmic Airplay Chart with 'I KNOW ?' following 'MELTDOWN' ft/ DRAKE. UTOPIA remains the biggest hip hop album of the year, nominated for Best Rap Album at the 66th Grammy Awards. Record-breaking sold-out tour continues with new 2024 dates.

3
Björk and Rosalía Release Single Oral to Support Action Against Intensive Salm Photo
Björk and Rosalía Release Single 'Oral' to Support Action Against Intensive Salmon Farming

Produced by the artists alongside Sega Bodega, “Oral” marks the first collaboration between Björk and Rosalía. It aims to shed light on the alarming cruelty, and severe environmental and ecological consequences of open-pen ocean salmon farming in Björk’s native country, Iceland.

4
Mother Mother Release Original Anti-Holiday Anthem Cry Christmas Photo
Mother Mother Release Original Anti-Holiday Anthem 'Cry Christmas'

Canada's biggest alt-rock export Mother Mother unveil their poignant track “Cry Christmas” alongside a holiday visualizer. The gritty tune finds the band vividly detailing the often conflicting and complicated feelings that can come with the holiday season. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES Video
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
THE LION KING