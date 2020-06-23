Tom Grennan Announces 'Live From The Drive-In' UK Tour

Tom Grennan has announced 12 'Live From The Drive-In' shows to take place across the UK in August 2020.

Tom said: "This is gonna be different but there is a light, and there will be music! I've missed performing so much and cannot wait to sing with you all again."

The Drive-In tour follows the release of Tom's latest single 'Oh Please', currently on the BBC Radio 1 playlist, described as a "smooth gem" by Dork Magazine and "a soulful piece of introspection" by Clash. Watch the new music video, filmed under social distancing measures from Tom's east-London home HERE.

Fans attending Tom's Drive-In shows can also expect to hear new track 'This Is The Place', described as "an epic comeback" by the NME and debuted as Annie Mac's 'Hottest Record' on BBC Radio 1. Both are set to feature on Tom's soon to be announced second album, due for release in early 2021.

Since the Government lockdown Tom's taken to social media sharing a much needed virtual message of hope and fun. Performing live lock down sessions for LADBible, headlining Dork Magazine's Homeschool Festival, and taking fans inside his childhood home in Bedfordshire for a very special appearance on MTV Cribs.

Despite a spell battling Covid-19 symptoms himself, Tom is now fighting fit. Recently teaming with the likes of Zara Larson, Ray Blk and Emeli Sande for a special rendition of Clean Bandit's 'Symphony' for Comic Relief, representing his beloved Manchester United in the virtual Premier League FIFA tournament, and joining Tim Burgess' Twitter Listening Party for a track-by-track look back at breakthrough UK Top Five album, 'Lighting Matches'.

An undoubted heavyweight in the live arena, Tom has headlined sold-out shows at London's Brixton Academy and the Royal Albert Hall, won over thousands of fans on festival stages including Reading & Leeds, Isle Of Wight Festival, TRNSMT, Neighbourhood Weekender, Latitude and a host of other events.

Tickets for Tom's 'Live From The Drive-In' UK tour dates are on sale from Friday June 26th HERE.

August 2020 Tour Dates

5 - Leeds, East Airport

6 - Teesside, International Airport

8 - Bolton, University Stadium

9 - Edinburgh, Royal Highland Centre

11 - Lincoln, Lincolnshire Showground

13 - Milton Keynes, National Bowl

14 - London, TBA

15 - Bristol, Filton Airfield

18 - Newmarket, Racecourse

20 - Cheltenham, Racecourse

21 - Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

22 - Liverpool, Central Docks

