Todrick Hall Releases New Album 'Femuline'

Todrick Hall is celebrating Pride with the release of his new album, Femuline, out TODAY. His lead single "Boys In The Ocean" came out Friday, June 4th and today he unveiled a video for album track "Rainin' Fellas," an homage to the Weather Girls' classic, "It's Raining Men." Watch HERE. Hall co-directed and creative directed the visual with Richy Jackson, best known for his work with Lady Gaga, at the helm as choreographer.

Femuline is bold and unapologetic, like it's creator. Hall exudes a new confidence and his magnetic charisma shines through on every track, not to mention his clever wordplay. The album was entirely written by Hall, with production from Grammy-winning Wiidope (Nicole Scherzinger, Ciara), and Jeeve (Bruno Mars, Britney Spears).

Additionally, Hall is joined by a fierce collection of collaborators, including the legendary Chaka Khan, Brandy, Nicole Scherzinger, Tyra Banks and TS Madison. The dance floor-ready collection is a defiant statement of self-empowerment and self-described as an "open love letter to the LGBTQ community," released in tandem and in honor of Pride.

Additionally, today Hall announced a global tour in 2022, with dates spanning the U.S., Europe and Australia. The North American leg will kick on March 12, 2022 in Seattle and wind through the U.S. until May 3, 2022, ending in Toronto, ON. For ticket information.

In further celebration of Pride, Hall partnered with makeup brand Morphe to create a limited-edition palette, Live With Love, with 100% of net proceeds to be donated the Trevor Project. The brightly colored collection features vivid hues with names such as "Stay Strong," "Spread Kindness," "Use Your Voice," "Sho Compassion" and "Be Heard."

Hall's unstoppable, self-sustained rise has taken him a long way from his roots in the tiny Texas town of Plainview. He quickly went from national fame on "American Idol" to international attention through "RuPaul's Drag Race" and ultimately commanded a huge global following on social media. He has starred in a selection of Broadway smashes including "Kinky Boots," "Chicago" and "Waitress" and was featured as the dance captain on the BBC's "Greatest Dancer." His profile continued to explode in the wake of his COVID-19 themed anthem "Mask, Gloves, Soap, Scrubs" which he followed with hosting duties for Global Pride 2020 for YouTube.

Billboard's cover story summarized his mass appeal: "He's part old-school theatre showman, part new-school internet personality, part drag queen... he's also pushing the boundaries of LGBTQ representation in a business that has historically been unwelcoming to queer people of color."

