Tim Atlas Announces New EP 'Matinee' & Shares New Single 'Lifeboat'

The new EP will be released on February 23.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

Multi-hyphenate singer, songwriter, and producer Tim Atlas announces upcoming EP Matinee, out 2/23 via Nettwerk. The EP's second single “Lifeboat,” with French-Italian artist Raphael Futura, arrived December 29 (HERE).

The Matinee EP presents a distinct contrast to Tim's August EP Le Soir (HERE). While Le Soir saw Tim debut a more grungy, industrial sound to create his take on the evening experience, Matinee is a sun-splashed record that feels like an escape to a cinematic world. Both EPs were conceived shortly after Tim's move from Los Angeles to Brooklyn, a transition that helped him become more comfortable expanding his sound to new genre frontiers.

“Matinee,” Tim shares, “is associated with a lot of different feelings for me. I remember skipping school to go to the movies & ridding yourself of any intentions that day. It's laid back and I think it makes you relaxed in a Sunday morning kind of way. Le Soir had us up all night long, and this EP begins when the sun comes up at 5 in the morning.”

The gentle vocals, twanging guitars and delicate drums of “Lifeboat” immediately bring to mind a tropical setting. Yet the lyrical content subverts this comfort, with Tim warning that this oasis can produce a sense of complacency.

“This one is about trying to fight the inevitable, but it starts to feel unbearable,” Tim shares. “Lifeboat is just sort of a metaphor for being stuck and sinking eventually.”

“Lifeboat” follows the Nov 24 release of lead single “The Deceiving” (HERE). The delicate, piano-driven ballad was added to several key Spotify editorial playlists, including New Music Friday (4.1M likes), All New Indie (1.2M likes) and aloe (168K likes).

After the release of Le Soir, Tim embarked on a ten-stop fall headline tour, where he notably sold out Mercury Lounge in New York, Moroccan Lounge in LA and Brick and Mortar in San Francisco. On tour, Tim has supported artists such as Jungle Giants, Magic City Hippies, and Goldroom, while his avid fan base has helped him garner over 150 million streams to date.

About Raphael Futura

French Italian polymath, artist-producer Raphael Futura is known for working with artists such as Trey Songz, Lloyd Banks, Raekwon, Lucky Daye, Asher Roth, Sunni Colon, NoMBe, Tim Atlas, Petite Noir, Nina Dioz, Kat Dahlia, Sinego... in 2020 he released his first solo work "Riviera" picking up a large support from KCRW, Radio Nova, Wmag, CLASH, and more. Somewhere between the French Riviera and California, Raphael creates romantic, sun-drenched music ranging from smooth funk, R&B, bossa and hip-hop. Raphael can't be put in a box, his musical stylings defined in one, easy, swoop—-he's a lot more than that

Photo Credit: Paigge



