Thundercat Announces 2020 North American Tour
Thundercat heads out on his biggest headline tour to date across North America in Spring 2020. The 26-date run is the longest he's ever undertaken and includes Webster Hall in New York and the Wiltern in his hometown of Los Angeles. European tour dates will be announced later this month.
For the uninitiated, Thundercat forms a cornerstone of the Brainfeeder label. He released The Golden Age of Apocalypse (2011) and Apocalypse (2013) followed by EP The Beyond / Where The Giants Roam which features the modern classic "Them Changes". He later appeared "at the creative epicenter" (per Rolling Stone) of the 21st century's most influential hip-hop album, Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp a Butterfly, before releasing his game-changing third album Drunk in 2017.
The 2020 tour follows a busy 2019 that included a 14-show (sold out) residency at the legendary Blue Note, NYC; a US tour alongside his friend Anderson .Paak; an invitation from Nile Rodgers to play at the Meltdown Festival held at the Southbank Centre, London; and, most recently, a storming set at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles (the brainchild of Tyler The Creator) where he brought out special guests Michael McDonald and Kamasi Washington.
Thundercat is the alter ego of virtuosic bassist / singer Stephen Bruner. Adopting the moniker in reference to the cartoon much loved since his childhood and an extension of his own wide-eyed, vibrant, often superhuman approach to his craft, he is a mercurial talent and GRAMMY Award winner. Highly respected and much in-demand with his peers, Thundercat has previously worked with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, N.E.R.D., Erykah Badu, Herbie Hancock, Childish Gambino, Mac Miller, Anderson .Paak, Janelle Monáe, Travis Scott, BADBADNOTGOOD, Moses Sumney, Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins, Wiz Khalifa, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington, Little Simz, Louis Cole, and Shabazz Palaces in addition to his longtime writing partner Flying Lotus. He has performed on major late night TV programmes including The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
Thundercat 2020 tour dates:
02/28/20 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
02/29/20 - Portland, OR - PDX Jazz Festival
03/01/20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
03/03/20 - Arcata, CA - Van Duzer Theatre
03/04/20 - Chico, CA - Senator Theatre
03/06/20 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
03/07/20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
03/08/20 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory
03/10/20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
03/12/20 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
03/13/20 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
03/14/20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
03/15/20 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
03/17/20 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
03/18/19 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
03/19/20 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
03/21/20 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
03/22/20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
03/24/20 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
03/28/20 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore Silver Springs
03/29/20 - Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival
03/31/20 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
04/01/20 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
04/02/20 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
04/04/20 - New Orleans, LA - The Joy Theater
04/05/20 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
04/06/20 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas
Photo Credit: Eddie Alcazar