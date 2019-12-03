Thundercat Announces 2020 North American Tour

Thundercat heads out on his biggest headline tour to date across North America in Spring 2020. The 26-date run is the longest he's ever undertaken and includes Webster Hall in New York and the Wiltern in his hometown of Los Angeles. European tour dates will be announced later this month.

For the uninitiated, Thundercat forms a cornerstone of the Brainfeeder label. He released The Golden Age of Apocalypse (2011) and Apocalypse (2013) followed by EP The Beyond / Where The Giants Roam which features the modern classic "Them Changes". He later appeared "at the creative epicenter" (per Rolling Stone) of the 21st century's most influential hip-hop album, Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp a Butterfly, before releasing his game-changing third album Drunk in 2017.

The 2020 tour follows a busy 2019 that included a 14-show (sold out) residency at the legendary Blue Note, NYC; a US tour alongside his friend Anderson .Paak; an invitation from Nile Rodgers to play at the Meltdown Festival held at the Southbank Centre, London; and, most recently, a storming set at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles (the brainchild of Tyler The Creator) where he brought out special guests Michael McDonald and Kamasi Washington.

Thundercat is the alter ego of virtuosic bassist / singer Stephen Bruner. Adopting the moniker in reference to the cartoon much loved since his childhood and an extension of his own wide-eyed, vibrant, often superhuman approach to his craft, he is a mercurial talent and GRAMMY Award winner. Highly respected and much in-demand with his peers, Thundercat has previously worked with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, N.E.R.D., Erykah Badu, Herbie Hancock, Childish Gambino, Mac Miller, Anderson .Paak, Janelle Monáe, Travis Scott, BADBADNOTGOOD, Moses Sumney, Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins, Wiz Khalifa, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington, Little Simz, Louis Cole, and Shabazz Palaces in addition to his longtime writing partner Flying Lotus. He has performed on major late night TV programmes including The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Thundercat 2020 tour dates:

02/28/20 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

02/29/20 - Portland, OR - PDX Jazz Festival

03/01/20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

03/03/20 - Arcata, CA - Van Duzer Theatre

03/04/20 - Chico, CA - Senator Theatre

03/06/20 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

03/07/20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

03/08/20 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

03/10/20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

03/12/20 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

03/13/20 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

03/14/20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

03/15/20 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

03/17/20 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

03/18/19 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

03/19/20 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

03/21/20 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

03/22/20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

03/24/20 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

03/28/20 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore Silver Springs

03/29/20 - Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival

03/31/20 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

04/01/20 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

04/02/20 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

04/04/20 - New Orleans, LA - The Joy Theater

04/05/20 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

04/06/20 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas



