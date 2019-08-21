They. Share New Song 'Stop Playin'' Via Warner Records

R&B powerhouse tandem THEY. have unleashed a seductive new earworm "Stop Playin'." It is the first non-collaborative music since their acclaimed Fireside EP dropped last year. "Stop Playin'" opens up a fresh page and a new chapter for the group leading up to a larger, visionary body of work that will unfold throughout the year. Dante Jones and Drew Love have been on the cutting edge of R&B since they first arrived on the scene, blazing a trail with consistent releases and receiving acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone, Complex, Billboard,The FADER and more. Most recently the group collaborated with Dillon Francis on a track titled "Till I Die." Listen to the new heater "Stop Playin'" now and see what the guys had to say about the new release below.

"My favorite records were always the ones you could bump in the bedroom and in the whip. A lot of pent up sexual energy went into this record, let's just say that." - Drew Love

"We're kicking off a new era with this one. We been in the studio putting the finishing our next project for a while now and it's finally ready to go." - Dante Jones

Listen to "Stop Playin'" here:





