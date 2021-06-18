Theo Kandel Releases 'Spin Cycle' EP

Rising alternative-pop singer-songwriter Theo Kandel has released his new EP, Spin Cycle, on a wave of early praise. Arriving alongside the EP is a new music video for "Good Guy," Click here to watch Theo and the guys have a field day at Nashville's Cleveland Park ballfield.

With over 107k fans across social media, Kandel is taking over American Songwriter Magazine's Instagram all day today (June 18) with a performance at 3:00pm PST/6:00pm EST. Tune in to catch Theo takeover their account and perform a set from his new homebase of Los Angeles.

Kandel will take the festival stage performing on Saturday, August 7 at Spring Hill Arts Gathering in Washington, CT where he'll be sharing the bill with artists such as KT Tunstall, Ariana Debose, Alex Newell and Sophie B Hawkins.

Spin Cycle is musically complex, layered, and blends a variety of instrumentation that creates a special alchemy; a sonic fingerprint that directly identifies Kandel. Accompanying each song from the EP will be a companion music video to further elevate the senses.

Born and raised in New York City, Kandel recorded Spin Cycle in his Nashville, TN bedroom where he lived for multiple years. With Spin Cycle, Kandel is working through transitions of relationships, age, and geographical location, all encapsulated in six songs and his unfiltered approach to storytelling. There is a cinematic delivery in Kandel's lyrical and musical construction that's heard throughout Spin Cycle. Understandably so, his early influences ranged from artists like Simon & Garfunkel, Jackson Browne, The Eagles and James Taylor. "Those artists are key for the basis of my songwriting - short form storytellers," says Kandel. "That's how I view a lot of these new songs - like a series of short films."

Listen here: