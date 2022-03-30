Them Evils Share New Track 'Burner'

Them Evils signature sound of "Classic Rock, Modern Roll' combined with their high energy, dynamic live shows have seen the band rumbling across festival stages such as ShipRocked, Welcome To Rockville, Rock On The Range and Carolina Rebellion.

They've also played at over 100 clubs and venues across the nation. The hard work they've put into their career has elevated the trio to supporting slots with Zakk Sabbath, The Pretty Reckless, Alter Bridge, Pop Evil, Of Mice and Men, The Black Moods, and He is Legend, among others. The Southern California-based group are firing on all cylinders with the release of new single "Burner".

The band's Jordan Griffin says, "This song is an absolute "Burner"! From the fast-paced up-tempo drum intro followed by the catchy driving guitar riff, it's a Rock Anthem that keeps your head moving. We experimented with vocal harmonies on the verse and a lot of backing vocal layers, which is a texture we haven't really applied to previous songs". The track is a step in the right direction for the band, who have grown and kept things fresh with each release. It's Them Evils most melodic song to date and it captures the essence of who they really are, with producer Jim Kaufman (Danny Worsnop, Dee Snider, The Black Moods) once again recording the band at his Santa Monica, California based studio. Jordan finishes by adding "We're living the lyrics of the song": Outlaws stay ready, party 'til they come and get me... I'm burning away.

The band has been releasing recordings since 2016 with 5 singles and the critically acclaimed 2018 EP "Rollin' Stoned and Livin' Free". Multiple tracks have made it onto some of the biggest playlists in the Rock world including Spotify "Rock Hard", Apple Music "Breaking Hard Rock", Amazon Music - "Breakthrough Rock" and Pandora "New Rock Now" that have helped the band accumulate more than 3.5 million streams of its music. Them Evils have received positive press from Loudwire, Alternative Press, Kerrang, HEAVY, and more.

The band recently toured with The Cherry Bombs in the Southwest. More dates are being booked for later this year.

Watch the music video for the new track here: