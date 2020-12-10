The Zolas Share Live Video for 'I Feel the Transition'

Vancouver-based The Zolas are sharing a live video for their current single "I Feel The Transition" The clip was filmed as part of "Comedy Here Often? and Light Organ Records Present: A Record Store Day Show" which took place earlier this fall.

The video premiered via Exclaim! and the band told them "The label made it really easy for the bands to be honest. They had everything set up at their soundstage -- Andy Bishop from Sus Minds (Alex Little and the Suspicious Minds) masterminded the session. All we said ahead of time was 'make it tangerine' before coming in to lay the song down. Usually this stuff sounds a little flat with no audience energy but we love this song and it felt good right away on playback."

It was directed by Derek Janzen who notes "being able to safely continue filming sessions like these from our studio/soundstage has been one of the few blessings of these strange times. Working with The Zolas is always a treat and being able to be in the room while they tracked this song was a nice reminder of the power of live music. Hopefully we get to experience the real deal sooner than later, but until then, the ability to work on these has been wonderful." Exclaim! note, "It finds the four-piece grooving their way through the Britpop-inspired song, which adds a disco-dazzled dance-rock pulse..."

Watch "I Feel The Transition - Live at 604 Studio" here:

It has been a few years since the release of The Zolas 2016 Juno-nominated breakthrough Swooner, the group was ready to start a new cycle and a new direction. "We thought it was hilarious to make a Britpop record at a time when nobody but us is listening to that," Gray muses. "but we have our little clique and that made us more excited to do what we want and say f it to how it might be received." Yet, like with so many of their contemporaries, Covid led The Zolas to pivot away from their original plan to release a new album this year. Instead they launched a new campaign they dubbed "Z Days" which promised fans a new single on the 2nd of each month. True to their word the band has shared 5 singles this year including Octobrer's "I Feel The Transition" which entered the US Submodern chart at #22, and has been added to several stations across Canada. The series kicked off in June with "Energy Czar" which was followed by July's "Come Back To Life" and "Ultramarine" in August. September saw the band unveil "Wreck Beach/Totem Park."

The tracks that have been featured during Z Days" touch on everything from waking up to Canada's appalling treatment of its First Nations ("Wreck Beach/Totem Park") to global wealth disparity ("I Feel the Transition"). Throughout The Zolas haven't been afraid to get serious on the lyrical side of things. "Honestly every album I've ever written is about nostalgia and the apocalypse and these tracks have been no different" Gray notes, "but looking at it now these songs feel really specific to our moment in time. It's a cross-section of conversations I've had and overheard in these past few years. Conversations we've all been a part of whether we like it or not."

The Zolas are Zach Gray, Dwight Abell and Cody Hiles.