The Summer Set Share New Track 'FTS' Feat. Travie McCoy

The Summer Set has released their newest single "FTS" from their upcoming albumBlossom. Complete with a feature from Travie McCoy, "FTS" is an ode to the last two years of uncertainty and a reminder to listeners to take a breath, focus on themselves, and let the rest go. "FTS" (feat. Travie McCoy) is available to stream now.

"We wrote the first version of this song almost 8 years ago, so it's crazy to us that it's finally gonna see the light of day," shares vocalist Brian Logan Dales. "It's our own little gospel about how important it is to mind your own business, love who you love, and do whatever it is that makes you happy. Life is short. Do what you love and drown out the rest."

"We threw a Hail Mary and asked Travie McCoy to feature on this song at the very last minute and hearing him yell "It's Travie!" on a Summer Set song in 2022 is so surreal," he says on working with Travie McCoy. "In all seriousness though, Travie gave this song some real heart, and reminded us that the silver lining of 2020 was that everyone had a chance to slow down, work on themselves, and carve out some space to grow. We're honored he's a part of it."

Following their triumphant return as a band, a completed run on Sad Summer Fest and multiple sold-out headlining shows, the band's newest album Blossom, part one of a two-part release, will be released on September 9. The album features "FTS" alongside previously released singles "Street Lightning", "Back Together", "Teenagers" (feat. Against The Current), and "Hard Candy", and is entirely produced by The Summer Set's own John and Stephen Gomez (Dabin, TWIN XL, Sophia Scott, Glitch Mob).

"By definition, Blossom means 'to mature or develop in a promising or healthy way.' So, that's what we did," says Dales. "We had to go our separate ways as a band for a few years so we could all bloom into the people we've become today. This is an album about growth and togetherness. About letting go of the past and looking forward to the future."

Blossom is available to pre-order on vinyl now here and pre-save now here.

Led by vocalist Brian Logan Dales, The Summer Set quickly became a phenomenon and industry favorite throughout the independent music scene since their formation in 2007.

The quartet's honest lyrics and signature brand of feel-good pop led them to an incredible string of success throughout their career that includes multiple sold out world-wide tours, the Main Stage of the Vans Warped Tour, appearing in Macy's "Back To School" TV/online campaigns, playing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, and capping with a performance at 2013 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Summer Set is Brian Logan Dales (vocals, piano), Jess Bowen (drums), John Gomez (guitar, vocals, production), and Stephen Gomez (bass, production).

Listen to the new single here: