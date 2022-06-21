The Snuts Announce New Album 'Burn the Empire'

Rising Scottish rock band The Snuts have announced their highly anticipated new album Burn The Empire will arrive on October 7, 2022 via Parlophone Records/Elektra Records. Burn The Empire follows the band's debut album W.L., which arrived at No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart last year. Today The Snuts unveiled the fourth taste of the record with the new single "The Rodeo".

Premiered as Clara Amfo's "Hottest Record In The World" on BBC Radio 1, new single "The Rodeo" is a care-free, four to the floor, singalong indie anthem, set to ignite live crowds across the world.

"'The Rodeo' is about knowing that your life is more often than not completely out of your control. It is about finding merit in the madness and celebrating the journey and not just the destination. It is the musical equivalent of cowboys vs. aliens," lead singer Jack Cochrane shares. "We want it to encourage the feeling of absolute pure, inclusive escapism through guitar music.

One of the most exciting acts in the UK right now, The Snuts deliver 11 slices of sonic brilliance on Burn The Empire. Produced by longtime collaborators Detonate and Clarence Coffee Jr, the album continues the band's evolution both sonically and lyrically. A voice for the next generation lead singer Jack Cochrane attacks subjects affecting the youth of today.

Opening with the album's title track, a no holds barred protest against the corrupt corporations and politicians, the album delves into the negative effects of social media on "Zuckerpunch", and "13" tackles the lack of mental health services and the lethal effects of poverty across Britain and its impact on society.

"The universe delivered us time to create a record where we finally felt we could address some of the topics, be it societal or spiritual, that we have been dying to scream out," lead singer Jack Cochrane said of the album. "There are songs about the highs & lows, stuff we really want to talk about and things we cannot help but feel, but have just never made the space to."

Infectious, euphoric, heartfelt, and packed to the brim with hooks, Burn The Empire is the work of a band living in the moment, with an eye to the future. Armed with a UK chart-topping album and an arsenal of adoring fans, The Snuts are well on their way to being one of the most vital bands in recent years.

This summer, The Snuts will perform at a string of UK festivals, and support Kings Of Leon across their UK dates. Tickets for the band's upcoming shows are available here.

Listen to the new single here:

The Snuts Tour Dates

June 26, 2022 - Glastonbury, UK - Glastonbury Festival

June 28, 2022 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro Arena*

June 29. 2022 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena*

July 01, 2022 - London, UK - O2 Arena*

July 09, 2022 - Glasgow, UK - TRNSMT

July 19, 2022 - Glasgow, UK - Hampden Park w/ Gerry Cinnamon

July 29. 2022 - Matlock, UK - Y Not

July 31, 2022 - Penrith, UK - Kendall Calling

November 19, 2022 - Liverpool, UK - M&S Arena +

* Supporting Kings Of Leon

+ Supporting Jamie Webster