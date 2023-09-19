The Sextones Announce U.S. Tour Dates in Support of New LP

Nevada retro soul outfit The Sextones have just announced a US tour this fall to promote their upcoming new album Love Can't Be Borrowed, produced by Kelly Finnigan of Monophonics and out on September 29th on Milan-based label Record Kicks.

The tour includes three dates in California with psychedelic soul masters Monophonics: Santa Barbara on November 9th, Morro Bay on November 10th and San Francisco on November 11th. The band will also play a show in Los Angeles on November 7th with The Charities, one in their hometown Reno (NV) on November 4th and more.

Tour Dates

October 7th - Blocktoberfest - Roseburg, OR

November 4th - Cypress - Reno, NV

﻿November 7th - Peppermint Club - Los Angeles, CA w/ The Charities

November 8th - The Wayfarer - Costa Mesa, CA

November 9th - SOHO - Santa Barbara, CA w/ Monophonics

November 10th - The Siren - Morro Bay, CA w/ Monophonics

November 11th - The Independent - San Francisco, CA w/ Monophonics

November 12th - Berryessa Brewing - Winters, CA

Sophisticated, suave, and masterfully composed, the new album is like a sonic love letter to late '60s and early '70s soul, nodding to the giants of the genre and bowing to its unsung heroes. Drawing from their upbringings steeped in the sound, front man and guitarist Mark Sexton and bassist Alexander Korostinsky knew they wanted an album to highlight their old-school bona fides while leaving room for innovation. They found that balance in marathon recording sessions at Finnigan’s Transistor Sound studio in San Rafael, California.

Friends since childhood, The Sextones are Mark Sexton (guitar, vocals), Alexander Korostinsky (bass), Daniel Weiss (drums), and Christopher Sexton (piano). Having known each other for so long, their musical chemistry is effortless and forms the foundation of the band’s longevity and creative workflow.

Despite their bond, each member has been able to channel their creativity into other acclaimed groups— Alexander and Mark with their cinematic-soul project Whatitdo Archive Group, of which Record Kicksreleased the critically acclaimed debut LP “The Black Stone Affair” in 2021,and Daniel's recent engagement in the soul/jazz group Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (Colemine Records).

Flexing their creative muscle individually has only strengthened The Sextones’ collective songwriting ability and heralds their formidable return to the spotlight. With their recent signing to heavy-weight soul label, Record Kicks, the self-made heroes of soul begin a new chapter in their sonic journey, ready to scale new heights and plumb deep emotional depths in service of the genre they love.

The Sextones's Love Can't Be Borrowed album will be available on vinyl, CD and digitally September 29th.