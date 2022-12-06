Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Sadies Announce 2023 U.S. Tour In Support of Colder Streams

The Sadies Announce 2023 U.S. Tour In Support of Colder Streams

Tickets for the upcoming tour dates are on sale now.

Dec. 06, 2022  

In support of their critically acclaimed 11th studio album Colder Streams, The Sadies will kick off a 13-city U.S. tour beginning February 19, in St. Louis, MO. The tour will include stops in Dallas, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Portland, among others. A complete list of dates is below and tickets are now on sale here.

Now making year-end best of lists from Glide Magazine and Exclaim, who upon release hailed Colder Streams as "the best record that has ever been made by anyone. Ever," the album also garnered a four-star review from MOJO and was praised as "some of The Sadies' finest work" by American Songwriter.

Produced by Arcade Fire's Richard Reed Parry, the album was recorded between 2019 and 2021 at Skybarn in Montreal, Canada. Featuring guest appearances by Jon Spencer, Richard Reed Parry, Margaret Good (backing vocals) and Bruce Good on autoharp, Colder Streams was engineered and mixed by Pietro Amato, except for "You Should Be Worried," which was engineered and mixed by Michael Dubue and mastered by Peter J. Moore.

The release of Colder Streams marked the quartet's final studio recording with founding member Dallas Good, who unexpectedly passed away in February.

With a deep fondness and reverence for the best of CBGB-country, bluegrass, and blues-The Sadies are equally informed and influenced by everything from '60s garage and psychedelic rock to surf instrumentals and punk rock. Since they first arrived on the North American scene 28 years ago, the Toronto-based roots-rockers have developed, even perfected, a style of music uniquely their own.

The Sadies: On Tour

February 19 - Off Broadway - St. Louis, MO
February 20 - Factory Obscura - Oklahoma City, OK
February 21 - Sundown at Granada - Dallas, TX
February 23 - 191 Toole - Tucson, AZ
February 24 - MIM - Phoenix, AZ
February 25 - Pappy & Harriets - Pioneertown, CA
February 25 - Zebulon - Los Angeles, CA
February 28 - Casbah - San Diego, CA
March 1 - (((folk yeah))) Presents / The Crepe Place - Santa Cruz, CA
March 1 - (((folk yeah))) Presents / The Chapel - San Francisco, CA
March 4 - Volcanic Theatre - Bend, OR
March 5 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR
March 7 - Sunset Tavern - Seattle, WA



The CIA (Denée & Ty Segall, Emmett Kelly) Release Inhale Exhale Single Photo
The CIA (Denée & Ty Segall, Emmett Kelly) Release 'Inhale Exhale' Single
Their forthcoming album, Surgery Channel, is ripe with straightforward conviction. The trio made up of Denée & Ty Segall and Emmett Kelly have constructed a world where everything is piercing and pinpointed. Every word brings confrontation – The C.I.A. make you question what could be happening here…or what they’re after.
Starling Arrow Release New Single Into The Jordan Photo
Starling Arrow Release New Single 'Into The Jordan'
Starling Arrow is an all-star cast of spirit-folk songstresses featuring Leah Song and Chloe Smith of Rising Appalachia, Tina Malia, Ayla Nereo, and Marya Stark. Powerhouse songwriters in their own right, and innovative leaders within the industry, the joining of the 5 songwriters and singers have created a potent gift of synergy.
Goose Announces Spring Tour 2023 Photo
Goose Announces Spring Tour 2023
The tour includes two-night stands at such iconic venues as Philadelphia, PA’s The Met (March 24-25), Nashville, TN’s Ryman Auditorium (March 31-April 1), Chicago, IL’s The Salt Shed (April 14-15), Bozeman, MT’s The Elm (April 18-19), Seattle, WA’s Paramount Theatre (April 22-23), and San Francisco, CA’s The Warfield (April 27-28).
Masego Announces 2023 North American Tour Photo
Masego Announces 2023 North American Tour
GRAMMY®-nominated artist Masego announced an extensive North American tour, which will launch on March 13, 2023 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA. The You Never Visit Me Tour – named for Masego’s forthcoming single, which will be released on December 12 – will include shows at New York City’s Terminal 5 (April 1).

From This Author - Michael Major


vaultboy Releases New Single 'christmas as a kid'vaultboy Releases New Single 'christmas as a kid'
December 6, 2022

Best known for his TikTok smash “everything sucks” which has racked up over 200 million streams, vaultboy continues his trend of releasing relatable earworms to the world. In November 2022 he dropped his new EP, ‘this is what I get,’ including undeniably catchy singles “I wish you knew”, “ghost stories”, and “why u gotta be like that.”
John Leguizamo, Sarah Silverman & More to Guest Host THE DAILY SHOW Following Trevor Noah's ExitJohn Leguizamo, Sarah Silverman & More to Guest Host THE DAILY SHOW Following Trevor Noah's Exit
December 6, 2022

Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D. L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans along with TDS correspondents and contributors are set to host with additional details to be announced.
The CIA (Denée & Ty Segall, Emmett Kelly) Release 'Inhale Exhale' SingleThe CIA (Denée & Ty Segall, Emmett Kelly) Release 'Inhale Exhale' Single
December 6, 2022

Their forthcoming album, Surgery Channel, is ripe with straightforward conviction. The trio made up of Denée & Ty Segall and Emmett Kelly have constructed a world where everything is piercing and pinpointed. Every word brings confrontation – The C.I.A. make you question what could be happening here…or what they’re after.
Starling Arrow Release New Single 'Into The Jordan'Starling Arrow Release New Single 'Into The Jordan'
December 6, 2022

Starling Arrow is an all-star cast of spirit-folk songstresses featuring Leah Song and Chloe Smith of Rising Appalachia, Tina Malia, Ayla Nereo, and Marya Stark. Powerhouse songwriters in their own right, and innovative leaders within the industry, the joining of the 5 songwriters and singers have created a potent gift of synergy.
Goose Announces Spring Tour 2023Goose Announces Spring Tour 2023
December 6, 2022

The tour includes two-night stands at such iconic venues as Philadelphia, PA’s The Met (March 24-25), Nashville, TN’s Ryman Auditorium (March 31-April 1), Chicago, IL’s The Salt Shed (April 14-15), Bozeman, MT’s The Elm (April 18-19), Seattle, WA’s Paramount Theatre (April 22-23), and San Francisco, CA’s The Warfield (April 27-28).
share