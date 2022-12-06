The Sadies Announce 2023 U.S. Tour In Support of Colder Streams

In support of their critically acclaimed 11th studio album Colder Streams, The Sadies will kick off a 13-city U.S. tour beginning February 19, in St. Louis, MO. The tour will include stops in Dallas, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Portland, among others. A complete list of dates is below and tickets are now on sale here.

Now making year-end best of lists from Glide Magazine and Exclaim, who upon release hailed Colder Streams as "the best record that has ever been made by anyone. Ever," the album also garnered a four-star review from MOJO and was praised as "some of The Sadies' finest work" by American Songwriter.

Produced by Arcade Fire's Richard Reed Parry, the album was recorded between 2019 and 2021 at Skybarn in Montreal, Canada. Featuring guest appearances by Jon Spencer, Richard Reed Parry, Margaret Good (backing vocals) and Bruce Good on autoharp, Colder Streams was engineered and mixed by Pietro Amato, except for "You Should Be Worried," which was engineered and mixed by Michael Dubue and mastered by Peter J. Moore.

The release of Colder Streams marked the quartet's final studio recording with founding member Dallas Good, who unexpectedly passed away in February.

With a deep fondness and reverence for the best of CBGB-country, bluegrass, and blues-The Sadies are equally informed and influenced by everything from '60s garage and psychedelic rock to surf instrumentals and punk rock. Since they first arrived on the North American scene 28 years ago, the Toronto-based roots-rockers have developed, even perfected, a style of music uniquely their own.

The Sadies: On Tour

February 19 - Off Broadway - St. Louis, MO

February 20 - Factory Obscura - Oklahoma City, OK

February 21 - Sundown at Granada - Dallas, TX

February 23 - 191 Toole - Tucson, AZ

February 24 - MIM - Phoenix, AZ

February 25 - Pappy & Harriets - Pioneertown, CA

February 25 - Zebulon - Los Angeles, CA

February 28 - Casbah - San Diego, CA

March 1 - (((folk yeah))) Presents / The Crepe Place - Santa Cruz, CA

March 1 - (((folk yeah))) Presents / The Chapel - San Francisco, CA

March 4 - Volcanic Theatre - Bend, OR

March 5 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR

March 7 - Sunset Tavern - Seattle, WA