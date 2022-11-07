The Righteous Brothers Return To Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, March 2023

Blue-eyed soul pioneers The Righteous Brothers are back! Bill Medley and Bucky Heard - The Righteous Brothers will perform at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 7:00PM.

With a string of #1 classics, including the most played song in radio history, You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin', the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo of Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield topped the charts in our decades. After Bobby's death in 2003, Bill Medley continued to perform to sold-out crowds around the world, but fans and friends pleaded with him to keep The Righteous Brothers alive.

Says Medley ... No one could ever take Bobby's place, but when I caught Bucky Heard's show it all came together - I found the right guy to help me recreate the magic. The concert experience features their biggest hits - Lovin' Feelin', Soul & Inspiration, Unchained Melody, Rock and Roll Heaven, Medley's Grammy-winning Dirty Dancing theme The Time of My Life, and much, much more!

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 11 at 10AM online at www.bbmannpah.com, call 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office. The Fort Myers concert is part of the Bank of America 2022-2023 Variety Series.