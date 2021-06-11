The Revelries Release New Single 'Little Things'

EDGEOUT Records and pop-rock trio The Revelries are excited to present "Little Things," the latest single to be released from the emerging Nashville-based band. Produced by GRAMMYÂ® Award-winning producer Matt Wallace (The Replacements, Faith No More, Maroon 5) and Logan Maggio, guitarist of The Revelries, "Little Things" is a melodic, windows-down anthem about the moments in our lives that cause us to reflect on the positive and follows the release of the band's first 2021 single, "ClichÃ© Love." "'Little Things' is about sitting back and really thinking about the little things that make you who you are," frontman Beau Bailey said. "We go through everyday and overlook so many small details, so we wanted to write one that helps people really enjoy the little things in their lives and not take them for granted" Stream "Little Things" on all platforms.

The Revelries began late one night in the Fall of 2016, when lead singer Beau Bailey and drummer John Lewis decided to get together to jam in a Louisiana State University dorm room. The two wasted no time getting things moving and rapidly infiltrated the local Baton Rouge music scene. Performing their own version of high-energy, U.K.-style pop-rock, the band quickly went from playing small, local dives to bars, private events, and venues all across the Southeast.

The band released its first two singles, "Blonde Hair. Blue Eyes" and "Abbot Kinney," in 2018. The singles landed them on countless Spotify-curated playlists, and that same year the duo added guitarist Logan Maggio to the lineup, a musician whose musical background and tone contributed a deeper dynamic to the band's developing sound.

Following the release of their first two singles, the band went back into the studio in Nashville to record their debut showcase with GRAMMYÂ®-nominated producer/engineer John Rausch (Taylor Swift, P!nk, Moon Taxi), and in April of 2019, their debut EP, After 7, was released.

That summer the band made a trek out to Los Angeles to play a showcase for team members at EDGEOUT Records, UMG and UMe, and in the fall of 2019, the band performed over 25 shows across the Southeast. Most notably, the band opened for Moon Taxi in Oxford, MS, playing to over seven thousand people at Jam for Cam in Athens, GA, and performed a sold-out show in Nashville at The End. In January of 2020, the band signed a development deal with EDGEOUT/UMG/UMe and entered into their program, THE STUDIO, a development program designed to discover, vet and sign young, radio-friendly rock bands and artists. Fully signed, the band is now plotting its year and beyond with its first full-length offering on the horizon.

Photo Credit: Katie Kauss