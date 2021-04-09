The Record Company Reimagines Their Favorite Songs on Their Upcoming 'Side Project' EP

Grammy-nominated Los Angeles-based rock band The Record Company are set to return with Side Project, an EP featuring covers of some of their favorite, most influential artists. Produced by bassist Alex Stiff, the record is set for release May 19 via Concord Records; listen/share the band's cover of the Big Mama Thornton classic "Ball and Chain" HERE and watch/share the official video below.

"The pandemic forced us to try an entirely different approach to our process, with everyone working from home," the band explains. "With 'Ball and Chain,' we used some really non-traditional home methods and ended up finding some new sounds we may not have found otherwise."

"Side Project is what happens when three guys who have always been in bands finish their record, are locked away from each other, and are told they need to make more 'content,'" they add. "So, we took songs we love, fed them up, cut them up and twisted them around, until we loved it and felt like a band again."

The group-consisting of guitarist/lead vocalist Chris Vos, bassist Alex Stiff and drummer Marc Cazorla-has wrapped recording on a new studio full-length, set for release later this year. The album is the follow-up to their critically lauded sophomore album All of This Life. Upon its release, Rolling Stone noted that the single "Life to Fix" "isn't so much a return to form as it is taking that form a big new level," while NPR Music raved that the track "breathes new life into a style of music."

The band's debut, Give It Back to You, earned them a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Blues Album. The critically acclaimed record produced three Top Ten hits at Triple-A radio, including lead single "Off the Ground," which reached #1 on Billboard's Adult Alternative Songs chart. Entertainment Weekly describes their debut album as a "soul scorcher." The Record Company has appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," CBS "This Morning," NPR's "World Café" and SiriusXM, and has shared bills with John Mayer, My Morning Jacket, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Zac Brown Band.

Photo Credit: Kimberly Zsebe/ZBimages