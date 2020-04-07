The Prototypes Announce 24 Hour DJ Set in Aid of NHS

British Drum & Bass stars, The Prototypes, have announced they'll play a 24 hour Drum & Bass & Jungle DJ set on Friday 17th April to raise money for the NHS through 'NHS Charities Together'. Beginning at 7pm GMT, the duo's set will be live streamed in full on their Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/THEPROTOTYPES) by D&BTV as the launch for their new 'D&BTV:Locked In' streaming series. To help in the fight against Covid-19, during the stream fans can donate money to the NHS via:

https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Prototypes24NHS

The Prototypes will release their second album 'Ten Thousand Feet & Rising' on 31st July. The album features the boys' current single, the recent Annie Mac worldwide premiere 'Oxygen' (feat. Kudu Blue), and some of the UK's most distinctive vocalists and MCs, including Lily MacKenzie, Clementine Douglas (Kudu Blue), Fabric Live resident 2Shy MC, Elle Exxe, and Evie (Lowes).

The Prototypes statement:

"As we are all aware - the situation across the world at the moment is frightening & uncertain - the rise of Covid-19 has left many in hospital fighting for their lives & sadly many have lost the fight - but there is always hope.

Its difficult to know what to do in these times as everything can seem incredibly overwhelming but we both feel music can be a hugely positive force globally in whatever form it arrives - and after witnessing the legendary DJ EZ smash his 24 Hour UKG set we wanted to do something positive for our scene & for the crisis.

So with that in mind we are both proud to announce that on April 17th 2020 we will be performing a 24 Hour Drum & Bass & Jungle set from 7pm GMT to raise money specifically for the NHS through 'NHS Charities Together' to help in the fight against Covid-19. We are streaming this set as part of the brand new 'D&BTV:Locked In' series.

We are very excited to be able to do this & also nervous about the undertaking - we have been taken a back about stories of NHS workers both frontline & behind the scenes risking their lives on a daily basis to help loved ones & help keep us safe - if we can contribute something in someway to help the fight then we will both feel a huge sense of pride. We want to raise as much money as physically possible.

Now lets talk music - we have been overwhelmed by the response from the Drum & Bass scene so far - with artist & labels both supplying us with music from the last 20+ years & for us this is the perfect time to dive deep into the tunes & sub genres that we love that you might not associate with us - we intend to represent the Drum & Bass & Jungle scene to the fullest & we are honoured to be able to do it. D&B Soldiers & Junglists stand up.

Protect the NHS - Stay In, Stay Safe, Save Lives & Stay Locked."

Nick & Chris Aka The Prototypes #Prototypes24NHS





