The Panamanian Artist Behind 'Despacito' Gets Intimate In New Video

The "Day Of" video is brought to life by the visualization of a romantic day off with her and her lover.

Aug. 7, 2020  

This week, Erika Ender released the official video for the English version of her new single "Day Off" or "Darnos Un Dia." The "Day Of" video is brought to life by the visualization of a romantic day off with her and her lover (played by Mexican actor Christian Carabias). ]

The prolific Panamanian singer-songwriter, producer, composer and philanthropist is accredited with writing for the likes of Justin Beiber, Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi, most notably for the smash-hit "Despacito."

Erika's recently announced conceptual album 'MP3 - 45' will be out November 13th, her debut for BMG. With sweeping symphonic and electronic elements, 'MP3 - 45' is a daring and unique proposal that mixes 3 languages (English, Spanish and Portuguese) for an increasingly globalized world, in which music is indeed the most universal language.

