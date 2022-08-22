Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The National Announce New Single 'Weird Goodbyes' with Bon Iver

The National recently composed music for the film adaption of Cyrano.

Aug. 22, 2022  

The National have been playing a number of new songs live since returning to the road this May, and today, the group releases one of them as a new single through 4AD, "Weird Goodbyes," feat. Bon Iver. The single continues the tradition of Justin Vernon's collaborations with the band in the studio and on stage.

"It's about letting go of the past and moving on, then later being overwhelmed by second thoughts," says The National lead singer Matt Berninger of the song, which also features strings by the London Contemporary Orchestra as orchestrated by The National's Bryce Dessner.

On the process of making the single, Aaron Dessner says, "'Weird Goodbyes' was one of the first new songs we made. I was misusing drum machines, as usual, and stumbled onto this beat that got stuck in my head -- it felt like something only Bryan could naturally play. We built the song around the beat. Matt's melody and words felt so elegant and moving from the beginning --- mourning a loss of innocence and motivation, holding onto memories and feelings that inevitably slip away and the grief we all suffer in weird goodbyes."

Dessner also explains how Bon Iver came to be featured on the track, "I somehow could hear our friend Justin's voice and heart in this song from the beginning. We sent it to him and it moved him - he then sang with Matt so powerfully."

The National are touring this summer and fall, including high-profile appearances at All Points East in London (Aug. 26) and the inaugural Sound on Sound festival in Bridgeport. Ct. (Sept. 25). Additional worldwide touring is planned for 2023. For a full list of dates, visit here.

Formed in New York in 1999, The National consists of Matt Berninger (vocals) fronting two pairs of brothers: Aaron (guitar, bass, piano) and Bryce Dessner (guitar, piano, orchestration), and Scott (bass, guitar) and Bryan Devendorf (drums). The group has scored five top 10 albums on The Billboard 200, with 2017's Sleep Well Beast earning the Grammy for Best Alternative Album.

Beyond its albums and sold-out worldwide tours, The National's extracurricular activities form a dense ecosystem of solo releases (like Berninger's 2020 effort Serpentine Prison and Bryan Devendorf's Royal Green) and side projects (the Devendorf brothers' avant-rock supergroup LNZNDRF with Ben Lanz and Aaron Arntz).

As a producer, Aaron Dessner has worked with artists such as Sharon Van Etten, Ben Howard, Gracie Abrams and King Princess. He also co-produced Taylor Swift's folklore and evermore albums (also orchestrated by Bryce), both of which earned Album of the Year Grammy nominations (folklore won the award). Big Red Machine, the ever-morphing project between Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, released their second album in 2021.

Band members have been active in numerous film scores (Bryce's Grammy-nominated score for The Revenant, the 2021 Mike Mills film C'mon, C'mon and the Peter Dinklage-starring play and film version of Cyrano, both scored by Bryce and Aaron, with the latter featuring lyrics by Berninger).

Bryce recently scored Fernando Mereilles' Oscar-nominated Two Popes and Alejandro González Iñárritu's Bardo (September 2022), while his work in the classical realm includes the Libera-winning Impermanence/Disintegration (with the Australian String Quartet) and the Grammy-winning Filament.

The National has constantly embraced charitable initiatives (the 7-inches for Planned Parenthood single series, PLUS1.org), launched music festivals (Eaux Claires, Boston Calling, MusicNow, Haven), and even created collaborative online music portals (37d03d.com, a.k.a. PEOPLE).

Listen to the new single here:

