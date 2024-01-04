The Miserable Rich Release AA-Side Single 'Quietly' & 'We All Know'

A new year, a new dawn for THE MISERABLE RICH. With their first album in over 13 years on the near horizon, the Brighton indie/orchestral collective today reveal an AA-side single comprising two new tracks due to appear on it.

“Quietly” and “We All Know” showcase two different sides of the upcoming record ‘Overcome' (out 2 Feb), and arrive with official videos by James Kendall and James de Malplaquet, respectively.

With the band correctly describing “Quietly” as “a little pocket rocket”, it's a song whose sparse and starry acoustic guitar beginnings soon erupt into a vibrant display of cascading violins sections, ebullient percussion, and stirring guest vocals courtesy of Jennifer Left.

Arriving as the result of Jim Briffett initially trying to write a “happy tune” for the new Miserable Rich album, the emergent track is instead one of human resolve in the face of adversity; a recurrent theme on their latest outing ‘Overcome'. As James de Malplaquet explains:

“I was writing about Sarah and I – but clearly everyone has been through a challenging time over the last few years and the themes do seem like they might resonate. I think it's actually quite a traditionally British sensibility – but I am quite sure there are people everywhere just going about their business despite the heartache they carry.”

On the flipside is another ‘Overcome' highlight, the majestic ‘We All Know'. Written by the band's Will Calderbank and James de Malplaquet with guest backing vocals from Bex Fidler, it's a simmering, slow-burner that shines bright amidst these long nocturnal hours of Winter. Growing from spacious piano motifs, ticking percussion, and celestial arrangements, it's a song that also leaves plenty of room for intimate reflections on our shared human experiences. As James elaborates:

“This was an early one of Will's. I remember after the first rehearsal, crowd-sourcing things we all experience for the lyrics. Little did I know a global pandemic would appear and add quite a few new things to the list. The video was shot at the school I work at. Mostly around the Swedish Christmas celebrations for Lucia, which I have always thought are lovely but also quite creepy.”

Arriving as a AA-side single, “Quietly” and “We All Know” follows teaser tracks “Crows”, “Glue” and “FHS”, with all of these tracks confirmed to be appearing on ‘Overcome', the soon-to-be-released fourth studio album from The Miserable Rich.

It took a decade, tragedy, mutual support and, inevitably, alcohol and pizza to get them back together, but the Brighton-based outfit will release the follow-up to 2011's ‘Miss You In The Days' on 12 February 2024.

Born out of trauma but also a testament to deep friendship and love, ‘Overcome' was largely recorded at the five-piece's various home studios by James de Malplaquet (vocals), Jim Briffett (guitars, piano), Will Calderbank (cello, keyboards, piano), Rhys Lovell (double bass) and Martin Deering (drums) with production assistance and mastering from Lotte Lindenberg's Wolfgang Gottlieb.

It also features guest appearances from Alabaster de Plume, Love Supreme Jazz Festival co-founder Jack Kendon (trumpet, vocals), Dan Cartwright (saxophone), Miserable Rich co-founder – also of The Leisure Society, and formerly Hope of The States and Mumford & Sons – Mike Siddell (violin), Jennifer Left, Kelly Barnes and Bex Fidler (vocals).

Featuring twelve new songs, ‘Overcome' encapsulates all the charms of the band's earlier string-laden, crafted music, which has seen them garner widespread acclaim and a dedicated fan base. From the exuberant “Ballad Of Young Finn” to the hugely personal “Glue”, the increasingly defiant “Quietly” to the heartfelt closer “Poem For Suzanne”, via the elegant “Penny For” – described by de Malplaquet, perhaps flippantly, as “somewhere between Kruder & Dorfmeister and Supertramp, where we've always belonged!” – it's an unmistakable sound, blending elements of indie folk and chamber pop.

This time, however, piano, electronics and brass add to their customary mix of acoustic instruments, whether on the rambunctious folk-pop of “FHS”, which boasts an unlikely New Orleans twist, the richly textured “Everything Bright And New” or the hushed “If Only”, with the latter pair featuring Alabaster de Plume on saxophone.

Released digitally and on standard weight black or blue vinyl, ‘Overcome' will be available through their own label, Rags To Ruins, via all major streaming platforms and digital stores on 2nd February 2024.

Following a momentous comeback show at Brighton's Hope & Ruin last month, The Miserable Rich will be airing their new material at a limited series of in-store dates next month.

THE MISERABLE RICH - 2023/24 LIVE DATES

2nd Feb – Family Store Records, Brighton – 6pm (Instore)

3rd Feb – Rough Trade West – 5pm (Instore)

10th Feb – Pie & Vinyl, Southsea – 5pm (Instore)