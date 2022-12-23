The Marley Brothers Announce 4/20 Celebration at Red Rocks

AEG Presents and Kaya Fest is thrilled to announce the debut of THE MARLEY BROTHERS live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, April 19 & Thursday, April 20, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at AXS.com, visit the series link HERE. 4/19 HERE. 4/20 HERE.

Doors 6:00pm || Show 7:00pm. To charge tickets by phone call 888.929.7849. Tickets are $69.50 - $149.50 plus applicable service charges. All ages are welcome.

The Marley Brothers - Stephen, Ziggy, Damian, Julian, and Ky-Mani join together for an unforgettable debut at Red Rocks Amphitheatre performing classic songs from Bob Marley's catalog as well as Marley Brothers originals.

The 420 celebration will also feature Sean Paul and Protoje (4/19) + Steel Pulse and Lee "Scratch" Perry Tribute ft. Mykal Rose and Subatomic Sound System (4/20).