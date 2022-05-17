The Man In Black Announces 19-Date North American Fall Tour

The Man In Black, the highly regarded Johnny Cash tribute show brought to life by Shawn Barker, has announced a 19-date North American fall tour.

With his strikingly similar looks, baritone voice, and spot-on mannerisms, Barker's uncanny resemblance to the original "Man In Black" revitalizes the true character and spirit of Mr. Cash himself, one of America's greatest musical icons, for a truly one-of-a-kind show. The energetic show features Barker in character throughout the entire evening, walking the audience through each era of Cash's life and music, including hits like "Folsom Prison Blues," "I Walk The Line," "A Boy Named Sue," "Hurt" and "Ring of Fire," complete with a full backing band.

Following a 12-show residency at the Montreal Casino in August, The Man In Black will hit the road on August 26 stopping in such markets including Albany, Uncasville, Annapolis, Red Bank, Glenside, Lancaster, Pittsburgh, Milwaukee and Minneapolis before wrapping with a two-night stand in Quebec City on November 10 and 11. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, May 20 at 10am local time. Visit http://themaninblack.com/dates for more information and to purchase tickets.

"When you love music as much as I do and people love Johnny Cash as much as they do, there really isn't much of a choice. I do what I do so people can continue to enjoy the music of Johnny Cash over and over again," shares Barker. "Nothing beats a live show and since we cannot see Johnny live any more, I am proud to be celebrating his music each and every time I go on stage. As one of his greatest fans, I am as loyal to his music as the next Johnny Cash lover. We cover pretty much all of Cash's musical career, starting with the Sun Records and early stuff up to some of the things he did with Rick Rubin and the American recordings. Johnny's music has feeling and that's something you get best from a live show."

Shawn Barker's first Man In Black show was held in 2004 at a casino in Niagara Falls and has since performed over 1,000 shows in 12 countries, selling more than half a million tickets over the course of his career. Born and raised in a working-class suburb of St. Louis, Barker took a schoolboy love for singing in church with his family and turned it into a career. The path to his current success wasn't a straight line from gospel choir to Johnny Cash tribute act. After serving his country in the Army, Barker returned home to Missouri, took a job as a carpenter, and spent all of his free time learning how to play the guitar.

He developed strength and versatility in his voice by modeling his crooning on a cast of legends - Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly and Gene Vincent. His performances quickly turned from hobby to profession, but oddly enough, Barker's first touring gigs were portraying Elvis, not Johnny Cash. Everything changed, however, when Barker was asked to audition for the part of Cash in a Hollywood production, as it became evident to the director and Barker himself that Johnny Cash was his true calling. From that point there was no turning back.

THE MAN IN BLACK - NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

Thursday, August 4 - Montreal, QC @ Montreal Casino

Friday, August 5 - Montreal, QC @ Montreal Casino

Saturday, August 6 - Montreal, QC @ Montreal Casino

Sunday, August 7 - Montreal, QC @ Montreal Casino

Thursday, August 11 - Montreal, QC @ Montreal Casino

Friday, August 12 - Montreal, QC @ Montreal Casino

Saturday, August 13 - Montreal, QC @ Montreal Casino

Sunday, August 14 - Montreal, QC @ Montreal Casino

Thursday, August 18 - Montreal, QC @ Montreal Casino

Friday, August 19 - Montreal, QC @ Montreal Casino

Saturday, August 20 - Montreal, QC @ Montreal Casino

Sunday, August 21 - Montreal, QC @ Montreal Casino

Friday, August 26 - Buford, GA @ Buford Community Center

Saturday, August 27 - Buford, GA @ Buford Community Center

Thursday, September 15 - Plattsburgh, NY @ The Strand Center for the Arts

Friday, September 16 - Beverly, MA @ Cabot Theatre

Saturday, September 17 - Plymouth, NH @ Flying Monkey

Thursday, October 6 - Chester, NY @ Sugarloaf PAC

Friday, October 7 - Albany, NY @ Swyer Theatre

Saturday, October 8 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

Sunday, October 9 - Hopewell, VA @ Beacon Theatre

Wednesday, October 12 - Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage

Thursday, October 13 - Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

Friday, October 14 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

Saturday, October 15 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

Sunday, October 16 - Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre

Wednesday, October 19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Friday, October 21 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

Saturday, October 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino

Thursday, November 10 - Quebec City, QC @ Theatre Capitole

Friday, November 11 - Quebec City, QC @ Theatre Capitole