The Kingdom Choir Return with New Single & US Tour Dates

Offering love, hope and inspiration, The Kingdom Choir today make a timely return with their brand-new single "Not Giving Up". Founded in 1994 by Karen Gibson MBE (the Godmother of Gospel), The Kingdom Choir have continued to win hearts since their unforgettable performance at the 2018 Royal Wedding in front of a global televised audience of 2 billion people.

Offering a ray of hope amongst the darkness, "Not Giving Up" is instantly affecting as Wayne Ellington's rich, baritone exalts the power that comes with believing that better times are waiting ahead of us. While his voice alone would make for a captivating, emotional experience, the harmonies from the rest of The Kingdom Choir take it to a whole new level with their grace, majesty and sheer expressiveness able to move anyone.

"Not Giving Up" was written by Alex Hart, Greg Dwight, Karen Gibson, Wilson Atie, Jonathan Owusu-Yianomah and produced by Alex Hart and Jonathan Owusu-Yianomah.

The Kingdom Choir commented, "In our changing world, this is the song that rises from our hearts. It speaks of freedom and a determination to press on, a reminder that hope takes us through the broken moments of life onto a brighter day."

"Not Giving Up" is also a reflection of The Kingdom Choir's own journey. Karen Gibson had led the choir for over two decades before their breakthrough moment in the spotlight, during which time the group - spread across London and from various Christian traditions - became renowned for their shared talents, collective spirit, and instantly uplifting performances.

The Kingdom Choir's performances have remained in global demand ever since their performance at the Royal Wedding, with highlights including the Invictus Games, ITV's Concert for Ukraine, Prince Albert II of Monaco's 2021 gala, Expo 2020 and a headline show at the Hollywood Bowl.

They have been sought out as collaborators by artists such as Gladys Knight, Gregory Porter, Emelie Sandé, and Madness, as well as for brand collaborations which have included Cartier, Ralph Lauren, Coca-Cola, Burberry, British Airways, and Marks & Spencer. The Kingdom Choir ended 2022 by performing as special guests at Trevor Nelson's Soul Christmas extravaganza at the Royal Albert Hall alongside the likes of Corinne Bailey-Rae and Andrew Roachford.

THE KINGDOM CHOIR NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

February 19 - Montreal, Canada. - Place des Arts - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

February 21 - Erie, PA - - Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center

February 22 - Athens, OH - - Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium

February 24 - Galveston, TX - The Grand 1984

February 25 - Spring, TX - - The Centrum

February 26 - Irving, TX - - Irving Arts Center

February 28 - Cedar Falls, IA - Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center

March 2 - Eau Claire, WI - RCU Theatre

March 3 - Chicago, IL - - Harris Theater

March 4 - Chicago, IL - - Harris Theater

March 5 - Goshen, IN - - Sauder Concert Hall

March 7 - Madisonville, KY - Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

March 9 - Kutztown, PA - Schaeffer Auditorium

March 10 - Fairfield, CT - - Kelley Theatre

March 11 - Union, NJ - - Enlow Recital Hall

March 12 - Red Bank, NJ - Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center for the Arts

March 14 - Thomasville, GA - Thomasville Center for the Arts

March 16 - Birmingham, AL - The Library Theatre

March 17 - Birmingham, AL - The Library Theatre

March 18 - Meridian, MS - The Riley Center

March 20 - Gainesville, FL - Phillips Center

March 21 - Belle Glade, FL - Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center

March 24 - Palm Desert, CA - McCallum Theatre

March 25 - San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre