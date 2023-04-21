Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Kid Laroi Releases Heartfelt New Song 'Where Does Your Spirit Go'

Laroi originally teased the single at Coachella.

Apr. 21, 2023  

Fresh off of his triumphant Coachella set where he teased the powerful new ballad, The Kid LAROI releases "WHERE DOES YOUR SPIRIT GO" today. The open letter was dedicated to lost friends Juice WRLD and Saiko during the set where it was first performed.

Says Laroi on an earlier Instagram post this week. "it's about loss, grieving and dealing with the thoughts and emotions that come with that. I pray for all of you who are going through something similar currently and I hope this helps you feel a little less alone in all of it."



Michael Major


