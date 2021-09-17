The High 70s Release New Single 'Manipulation' From 'Glitter Box' Album

Los Angeles-based glam-garage rock band The High 70s has shared their latest single "Manipulation." The track is the latest single to be lifted from their forthcoming album Glitter Box out October 8.

"Manipulation" follows up the release of acclaimed singles "Astro Van" and "Glitter Box," the opening and title track from their debut album. The video for "Glitter Box" which stars Natalie Denise Sperl along with The High 70s Chris WIlliams and Princess Frank, was directed shot and edited by Giuseppe Asaro. "Glitter Box" was filmed in 4K over two brief sessions at the Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles while closed to the public with additional editing and color correction was done at Shastala Studio.

The High 70s debut album was produced by Ethan Allen.

Ethan's insight and talent are essential for transforming the song's inspiration into a soul-stirring sonic experience. The record came to life behind the 70s hand-wired Neve console at Kingsize Soundlabs in Northeast Los Angeles. The mystery continued to unfold at Gold-Diggers, where Bela Lugosi once rose from his coffin, Charles Bukowski stayed at the flop house, and where Hole and Slayer rehearsed. You can hear these ghost haunting the tracks on the record. And thus the songs that emerged from the madness of the LA late-night scene were captured. Characters appeared. Stories happened. The High 70s was formed to distill this potion and pour it back into the glasses of the revelers who inspired it.

Listen to the new single here: