'The Glenn Miller Orchestra: 80th Anniversary Of The Army Air Force Band' Album Available Today

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Marking the 80th Anniversary of Glenn Miller’s Army Air Force Band, Hindsight Records is excited to release the new historical album, The Glenn Miller Orchestra: 80th Anniversary Of The Army Air Force Band which contains fifteen hits newly recorded with strings. This project of fully remastered songs includes hits such as “Moonlight Serenade,” “All I Do Is Dream Of You,” “Sunrise Serenade,” “Cherokee,” “Speak Low,” “I Know Why (And So Do You),” “Adios,” “At Last,” “Sentimental Journey” with Crystal Gayle, and Miller’s biggest hit, “Chattanooga Choo Choo.”



During World War II, bandleader Glenn Miller wanted to fulfill his patriotic duties and boost the troops' morale by bringing upbeat American music and live performances to our soldiers. He valued entertaining them over showing off artistic talent and succeeded in both aspects. Leading the Army Air Force Band, he delighted troops with a large, flexible group of forty-five or more musicians. Miller received his official position in October 1942, and the band began performing in March 1943. Although Miller aimed to entertain soldiers overseas, the band didn't depart until June 1944. During the fall of 1944, the band was set to embark on a six-week tour of Europe with a base in Paris. Miller chose to depart early to arrange for the group's arrival. On December 15th, Glenn Miller boarded a transport plane bound for Paris and was never seen again.



To order The Glenn Miller Orchestra: 80th Anniversary Of The Army Air Force Band, visit: GlennMillerOrchestra.link.to/80thAnniversaryArmyAirForceBandPR.



“Glenn Miller's Army Air Force Band performed some of the most beautiful music of the entire swing era, and it's a thrill to record this music in the studio for the first time.” - Erik Stabnau - Music Director for The Glenn Miller Orchestra



Grammy®, AMA, ACM, and CMA award-winning country music singer and Grand Ole Opry member Crystal Gayle recently joined forces with The Glenn Miller Orchestra for a new rendition of the classic “Sentimental Journey,” which was the first single initially recorded by Doris Day and Les Brown, “Sentimental Journey”became a massive hit during World War II and continues to stand the test of time. Premiered by People.com, “Sentimental Journey” features the timeless vocals of Crystal Gayle combined with the unforgettable arrangements of The Glenn Miller Orchestra.



Between 1939 and 1942, Glenn Miller led The Glenn Miller Orchestra, which became one of the most recognized names globally during the “Swing” era. Boasting an unmatched series of chart-topping records, The Glenn Miller Orchestra surpassed the sales of Benny Goodman, Artie Shaw, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Jimmie Lunceford, Tommy Dorsey, and Harry James combined. Throughout the three and a half years, Miller produced 16 chart-toppers and 72 top-ten hits, including a remarkable 31 in 1940 alone and earning the first-ever gold record for “Chattanooga Choo Choo.” Miller's music not only defined the era of World War II but has endured as a timeless soundtrack, with bands carrying his legacy performing to enthusiastic crowds over the 80 years since his passing. Today, under the direction of Erik Stabnau, the current Glenn Miller Orchestra maintains a rigorous schedule, standing as one of the few full-time big bands still thriving in the contemporary music scene.

