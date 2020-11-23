Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
The Folk Music Society of New York Presents Sara Gray and Will Brown in a Live, Online Concert
The concert will take place Friday, November 27, 2020 at 7:30 pm.
Sara Gray and Will Brown, two of Maine's most revered folk performers, are teaming up to deliver an exciting night of folk music magic on Friday, November 27th.
Sara, who, was born and raised in New Hampshire, has lived in various parts of the states and in England and Scotland, and has absorbed musical traditions from everywhere she's lived. Sara is known for her beautiful voice, her forthright delivery, and her driving banjo accompaniment.
Information: 646-628-4604.
