The Flaming Lips Release New Video 'What Is The Light?'

THE FLAMING LIPS release the first official video "What Is the Light?" today from their forthcoming, first-ever live album, THE SOFT BULLETIN RECORDED LIVE AT RED ROCKS WITH THE COLORADO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA set for release November 29 via Warner Records.

The video was shot May 26, 2016 live at the prestigious Red Rocks Amphitheatre, in Morrison, Colorado and directed by George Salisbury and Wayne Coyne. The rainbow-hued short film will offer a glimpse of what it was like to have been there on this very auspicious occasion; a true highlight in the thirty-five-year career of The Flaming Lips.

Watch "What Is the Light?" below!

THE SOFT BULLETIN RECORDED LIVE AT RED ROCKS WITH THE COLORADO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA is available for pre-order and includes instant downloads of "The Spark That Bled" and "Race For The Prize."

Photo credit: Shannon Shumaker





Related Articles View More Music Stories