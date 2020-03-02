The Fizz Reveal Video for 'Top Of The Pops' Spoof for New Single 'T.O.T.P'

Pop-royalty the Fizz, formerly known as Bucks Fizz, announce the release of the music video for their latest single T.O.T.P - a tongue in cheek nod to the glory days of the BBC's legendary chart show Top Of The Pops.

No strangers to Top of the Pops themselves, having performed on the show numerous times over the years, The Fizz (Cheryl Baker, Jay Aston and Mike Nolan) take an affectionate look back at the show's golden era. Complete with the obligatory Troupe of female dancers.

The original Top Of The Pops dancers the Go-Jos were launched in November 1968. Now the fictitious granddaughters of the original 5 girls, the BO JO's GO JOs (definitely not named after a recent series of scandals involving a leading political figure) have risen to the very top of the background anonymous incidental dance performers tree, and plan on staying there. Released ahead of their new album Smoke & Mirrors out on 6th March, the video also features the voice of BBC veteran Mike Read. It's the 80s again!

Smoke & Mirrors follows the release of their 2017 album The F-Z of Pop, which bridged the classic Bucks Fizz sound with modern pop by mixing old favourites with new material. The new album sees the band once again teaming up with Mike Stock, of hitmaking trio Stock Aitken Waterman, on a collection of original songs written and produced for the Fizz, that are effervescent as ever.

A history of pop music would be incomplete without The Fizz. The band were formed in the early 1980s and went on to represent the United Kingdom at the 1981 Eurovision Song Contest in Ireland. It is part of pop music folklore that they won it in spectacular fashion. Bucks Fizz were launched to become a global phenomenon.

They have collected countless music industry awards including, in 1982, Best Group at BPI Rock & Pop Awards (now known as the Brits), and an Ivor Novello Award, cementing their place in 80's music history and a highly successful recording career: their albums and singles combined have earned sales of more than 50 million records worldwide.

Smoke & Mirrors is out on 6th March

Tracklist:

Winning Ways

All We Ever Can Do

T.O.T.P

From Here To Eternity

More Than These Words

Reservation

The World We Left Behind

Nothing's Gonna Last Forever

Second To None

10) Storm

11) Boomerang





