The Dandy Warhols Team Up With Danny Wimmer Presents For Global Streaming Event

On December 30, Danny Wimmer Presents is pleased to present a global streaming event featuring beloved alternative rock group The Dandy Warhols, with a special show from their hometown of Portland, Oregon.

Called "The Dandy Warhols 13 x 20: A 20th Anniversary Concert Celebrating 13 Tales From Urban Bohemia," the event features a full production concert film recorded at Portland's Wonderland Ballroom, honoring the band's seminal album, which produced hits "Bohemian Like You" and "Godless." The concert celebrates the 20th anniversary of the classic release. Listen to 13 Tales From Urban Bohemia here

The global streaming event airs Wednesday, December 30 at 12pm PST / 3pm EST, 8pm GMT, 9pm CET and on Thursday, December 31 at 7am AEDT beginning with a pre-show event featuring the band in an exclusive Q&A answering fan questions, discussing memories of touring and making the album and more. The stream will be available to watch on demand through 11:59pm EST on January 2, 2021.

Tickets and special merch bundles for this one-of-a-kind #WarholWednesday fan event are available at Early Bird prices now until Wednesday, December 23 at 11:59pm EST from DandyWarholsLive.com . Prices will increase for week of show.

Watch the event trailer here: