The Bros. Landreth Announce Sophomore LP '87

Winnipeg duo, The Bros. Landreth, aka Joey & Dave Landreth, have announced their sophomore album, '87, will be arriving September 27 via Birthday Cake/The Orchard, releasing first single,"Got To Be You", today. The brothers will preview the record at this year's Bear Creek Folk Festival in AlbertaAugust 17 + Americana Music Festival in Nashville, September 14, before heading out on tour in North America, the UK & Europe this fall (all dates below).



Discussing the tune, Dave states, Joey started this one with Wyatt Durette, the same guy that wrote "Chicken Fried" and about a million other smokin' songs. They started it. Joey and I finished it. It's bouncy, light-hearted, and feel good. Three things that we don't often combine in The Bros. Landreth catalogue of sad heart-breakers. It's all about loving that someone and being so over the moon that you're with such a knock-out human being. Joey layered the wildest guitar parts. We recorded the guitar amp absolutely ripping loud inside the concrete loading dock of the studio to get this really edgy room sound. Duke (Darryl Havers) added in a really fun lilting piano part that ended up being the cherry on top and tipping it over, firmly and unabashedly, into Little Feat territory.



Joey adds, Whenever ideas like this come around, I usually let them fall by the wayside. This one, however was such an ear-worm to me. I couldn't stop playing the intro guitar riff and singing random stuff over it. Eventually I found myself in a room with Wyatt Durrette and we finished the song really quickly. I brought this tune home to Dave. He made a few Dave-esque tweaks and what you get is what you got! Who'd'a thunk and Bros. Landreth song could be above 70bpm?



The Bros. Landreth released their debut album, Let It Lie, via the Nashville-based Slate Creek Records in 2015. The album received widespread acclaim, won multiple awards including a JUNO Award, and propelling the band to play over 400 tour dates around the world. A Rolling Stone review praised the band's, "quiet storm of slide guitar solos, blue notes, three part harmonies," while musical hero, Bonnie Raitt, was equally impressed after catching the band's set, saying, "I haven't liked a band as much as The Bros. Landreth in a long time. To hear this kind of funky, southern style rock played with such originality and soul will knock you out."



Then, the band went on a hiatus. The break afforded Joey the opportunity to release his debut solo album, Whiskey, in 2017, touring extensively and furthering his reputation for being a first-rate guitar slinger, songwriter, and performer in his own right. Joey's booming solo career might have delayed the timeline for the brothers, yet they never stopped writing songs that would eventually be recorded for their long awaited, follow-up release.



Teaming up in the studio with drummer Ryan Voth, guitarist Ariel Posen, and longtime producer Murray Pulver, the soon to be released album, '87, is an exciting evolution of the band's sound, honed by thousands of hours on stage and filtered through the lens of the last many years on the road. The Bros. Landreth's journey took some unexpected turns, but ultimately reaffirmed two brother's earnest desire to make honest music together. '87 is a nod to the real beginning of the band; the year they became brothers.



Tour Dates:

08/17 - Grand Prairie, AB @ Bear Creek Folk Festival

09/14 - Nashville, TN @ Americana Music Festival

10/10 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

10/12 - Berwyn, IL @ Fitzgerald's

10/13 - Goshen, IN @ Ignition Garage

10/15 - Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark

10/19 - Toronto, ON @ Drake Underground

10/21 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

10/22 - Annapolis, MD @ Ram's Head

10/23 - Washington DC @ The Hamilton

10/24 - Philadelphia, P @ City Winery

11/13 - Derby, UK @ The Flowerpot

11/14 - London, UK @ Islington Assembly Rooms

11/15 - Cardiff, UK @ St. David's City Hall

11/16 - Sheffield, UK @ Hallam University

11/17 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

11/18 - Manchester, UK @ Night & Day

11/19 - Bristol, UK @ Fleece

11/21 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

11/22 - Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort

11/23 - Munich, DE @ Orangehouse

11/24 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochewache

11/26 - Odense, DK @ Posten

11/27 - Berlin, DE @ Auster Club

11/28 - Köln, DE @ Luxor





