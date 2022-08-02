The Bronx Announce North American Fall Tour

The Bronx, who wrapped up an extensive tour with Frank Turner on Saturday, have already announced their next North American trek, teaming with The Chats for a co-headlining tour that kicks off on Oct. 4, with a headlining outing to follow.

"We are beyond stoked to be heading out with The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl this fall," singer Matt Caughthran says. "All of the bands are at pivotal and special moments in their careers, and all of the bands kick fing ass. These shows are guaranteed to be absolutely insane."

After The Chats crushing recent North American tour kicking off at Coachella, they'll be returning with their sophomore album, Get fed, on Aug. 19.

Tickets for all dates are on-sale this Friday at 10 am pacific/1 pm eastern. Ticket links can be accessed via Thebronxx.com.

Tour Dates

October 4 San Diego, CA Music Box

October 6 Berkeley, CA The UC Theater

October 7 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater

October 10 Seattle, WA Neptune Theater

October 11 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

October 13 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

October 14 Denver, CO Summit

October 15 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theater

October 16 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater

October 18 Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall

October 19 Detroit, MI El Club

October 20 Toronto, ON The Phoenix

October 21 Montreal, QC Corona Theater

October 22 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

October 23 Boston, MA Big Night Live