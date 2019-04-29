The Band of Heathens to Perform at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre

Americana stalwarts The Band of Heathens recently went into their hometown studio in Austin, TX to record their own version of the classic Ray Charles album "A Message from the People." In a time where the downtrodden need a voice again, the Heathens have delivered the message paying homage to one of the most important voices in American song history. The band will be doing some limited touring to support this release with a two-set show; one set will be the performance of the Ray Charles album and another set will be The Band of Heathen's own brand of American music. The Heathens bring this show to the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre (226 N. St. Mary's St.) in San Antonio, TX on June 30, 2019 at 8PM. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 3 at 10AM.

Tickets ($29.50) for THE BAND OF HEATHENS will be available In Person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 800.982.2787. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.

From the band on why they chose to record their own version of the entire "A Message from the People" album:

Ray Charles' voice became the voice of an elder - a true master was speaking to us from the past. There is sorrow, protest, and anger but also resolve, hope, and deliverance. On the final track of the record, Ray saved for us his most powerful message and the perfect coda; the definitive version of "America The Beautiful" is absolutely glorious. It is quite simply the apotheosis of soul. Ray may as well have been singing to us from a mountaintop because that's what it felt like in that moment. "America! God done shed his grace on thee! He crowned thy good, he told me he would, with brotherhood from sea to shining sea!"

In December 2017 we were working as a backing band on a variety of projects for other artists. The sessions took place at the Finishing School, a studio built by close friend, producer, and musical collaborator, George Reiff, who tragically succumbed to cancer in May '17 after a 10-month fight. The studio had been dark since George's passing. With the blessing of the Reiff family, the lights were turned back on and we went to work for a few weeks. The final four days of session time were blocked off for us to work on something of our own. A few weeks prior to the sessions it was collectively decided that we would use that time to take a shot at recording some of "A Message from the People." Working alongside our close friend (and George's right-hand-man in the studio) Steve Christensen, there was a palpable vibration in the air. It was somber but also very peaceful. Our expectations were tempered, as we knew that doing any Ray Charles record justice was going to be a real challenge - let alone one with such lush arrangements.

To our amazement, after four days, we had finished the record. In between takes we frequently reminisced about George and were even visited at the studio by some of George's close friends and family. Feeling confident that what we had accomplished was going to be worthy of a release, we unanimously agreed that it would be dedicated to the memory of George and that proceeds would go to a charitable organization that focused on social justice.

Going forward, our hope is that our performance of these songs has sufficient merit to carry the listener to the musical feeling that we strived to infuse in these recordings - a spirit of brotherhood, hope and understanding, liberty, and justice for all.

For more information, visit majesticempire.com or bandofheathens.com.





