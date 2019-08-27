The BPM Festival: Costa Rica Announces Phase 1 Lineup

Already one of next year's most highly-anticipated events, The BPM Festival has revealed its phase 1 artist lineup for the inaugural edition of The BPM Festival: Costa Rica from January 15-19, 2020. Among the first names announced for the festival's return to its traditional post-New Year's Eve gathering are Carl Craig, Chus + Ceballos, Hector, Luciano, Matthias Tanzmann, Nicole Moudaber, Paco Osuna, Stacey Pullen, and more. In addition to solo sets from both Dubfire and Sharam, the revered musicians will also reunite as Deep Dish as the GRAMMY-winning duo will play a rare set on the beach on opening-day at BPM for their only 2020 Costa Rican performance. A key date on the international festival circuit for artists, industry professionals, and underground dance music fans for over a decade, The BPM Festival: Costa Rica will be the perfect kick-off to the new year while dancing in and exploring the beautiful surf town of Tamarindo and the stunning natural surroundings of the Costa Rican Gold Coast.

Set to feature the world's top underground DJ/producers with global label showcases and party brands over five days and nights, attendees will have the opportunity to dance at to-be-announced venues including clubs, beaches, and jungle locations in Tamarindo, Costa Rica. With many more names to come, the phase 1 artist lineup also includes BPM favorites Antonio Pica, Carlo Lio, Jean Pierre, Jesse Calosso, Joey Daniel, Kenny Glasgow, Kenny Larkin, Lee Curtiss, Matt Tolfrey, Neverdogs, Nick Curly, Rony Seikaly, Ryan Crosson, and Shaun Reeves.

Located in Costa Rica's northwestern edge in the province of Guanacaste, Tamarindo is a coastal modern surf town along the Pacific Ocean approximately one hour from Liberia International Airport (LIR). With a dry tropical climate that sees blue skies nearly all year round with spectacular sunsets daily, Tamarindo offers the ideal setting for dancing on its picturesque beaches and exploring everything Guanacaste province has to offer.

Early bird and Tier 1 festival passes are SOLD OUT! Five-day Tier 2 festival passes for access to all of The BPM Festival: Costa Rica's showcases are on sale now while supplies last at www.TheBPMFestival.com via Xtixs.

Buy Tier 2 festival passes for The BPM Festival: Costa Rica here!

The BPM Festival: Costa Rica Phase 1 Artist Lineup (in alphabetical order):

Antonio Pica

Carl Craig

Carlo Lio

Chus + Ceballos

Deep Dish

Dubfire

Hector

Jean Pierre

Jesse Calosso

Joey Daniel

Kenny Glasgow

Kenny Larkin

Lee Curtiss

Luciano

Matt Tolfrey

Matthias Tanzmann

Neverdogs

Nick Curly

Nicole Moudaber

Paco Osuna

Rony Seikaly

Ryan Crosson

Sharam

Shaun Reeves

Stacey Pullen

+ many more to be announced!





