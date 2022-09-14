The Allman Family Revival Adds Members of the Trucks Family and More to 2022 Tour

Devon Allman has announced several new artist additions to the 2022 Allman Family Revival including Vaylor Trucks (son of Butch Trucks), Melody Trucks (daughter of Butch Trucks), G. Love (G. Love & Special Sauce), Johnny Stachela (Allman Betts Band) and John Ginty (Allman Betts Band).

Says Allman, "The Allman Family Revival Tour is gearing up for our biggest year yet. We are thrilled to welcome our additional artists including members of The Allman Betts Band, our brother and sister from the historic Trucks family. I am also honored to announce that Gibson will be returning as a sponsor. Gibson is the timeless guitar brand that fuels our art and has for decades. Our newest sponsorship partner is Flying Embers, an exciting, progressive all-natural kombucha company that we are stoked to have on board, helping with this year's production."

2022 ALLMAN FAMILY REVIVAL LINEUP

THE DEVON ALLMAN PROJECT

DUANE BETTS

DONAVAN FRANKENREITER

MAGGIE ROSE

LARRY MCCRAY

JIMMY HALL

ALEX ORBISON

JOHN GINTY - *NEW ADDITION*

THE RIVER KITTENS

ON SELECT DATES

LUTHER AND CODY DICKINSON (NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALLSTARS)

GEORGE PORTER JR

VAYLOR TRUCKS - *NEW ADDITION*

MELODY RUCKS - *NEW ADDITION*

JOHNNY STACHELA - *NEW ADDITION*

G. LOVE

IVAN NEVILLE

SAMANTHA FISH

MORE TBA

SPECIAL GUESTS IN SELECT CITIES TO OPEN

GEORGE PORTER JR & RUNNIN' PARDNERS

DUMPSTAPHUNK

THE SAMANTHA FISH BAND

More information on tickets can be found here.

Five years ago, on December 8, 2017, Devon invited some of his closest musical compadres onto the hallowed stage of The Fillmore in San Francisco to perform a three-hour, multi-set monster of a concert for the sold-out crowd in tribute to Devon's late father, Gregg. For Devon, the date was bittersweet; what would've been Gregg's 70th birthday., and in a year when the award-winning musician lost both parents within a few months of each other.

What Devon started in December 2017 as the simple idea of "music as medicine" has since turned into The Allman Family Revival - an epic coast to coast tour that brings a together a happy and healing cosmic experience that celebrates the life, spirit, and indelible musical legacy of Gregg Allman.

This year, the 18-date Revival tour will kick off on November 26 in the historic home base of the Allman Brothers, Macon, GA, and will continue throughout the country, wrapping up on December 17 in San Francisco, CA.

"My favorite part is just the joy of the audience. I can tell they are touched and getting every penny's worth," Allman says. "Knowing Dad is looking down saying, 'Damn, son, all that hot jammin' for me?!' I know he's tickled that we celebrate him. Because none of us has to do this. We all have busy careers. This is a 'want to' situation; absolutely, 100% about music and celebration and tribute."

ALLMAN FAMILY REVIVAL TOUR

Nov 26 @ Macon City Auditorium | Macon, GA

Nov 27 @ Ruth Eckerd Hall | Clearwater, FL

Nov 28 @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall| Sarasota, FL

Nov 29 @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater | Pompano Beach, FL

Nov 30 @ Florida Theater | Jacksonville, FL

Dec 2 @ Beacon Theatre | New York, NY

Dec 3 @ Shubert Theatre | Boston, MA

Dec 4 @ The Warner | Torrington, CT

Dec 6 @ Ovens Auditorium | Charlotte, NC

Dec 7 @ DPAC | Durham, NC

Dec 8 @ Montgomery PAC | Montgomery, AL

Dec 9 @ The Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN

Dec 10 @ The Factory | St. Louis, MO

Dec 12 @ The Paramount | Denver, CO

Dec 14 @ Celebrity Theater | Phoenix, AZ

Dec 15 @ Westgate Resort and Casino | Las Vegas, NV

Dec 16 @ The Wiltern | Los Angeles, CA

Dec 17 @ The Fillmore | San Francisco, CA