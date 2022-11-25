Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The 7 Day Weekend Drop New Single 'Show and Tell'

The 7 Day Weekend Drop New Single 'Show and Tell'

The track is from their upcoming album Dream Fantastic and is due out with High Wire Records.

Nov. 25, 2022  

The 7 Day Weekend duo are back with the single "Show and Tell" featuring Nephrok! The new song is the first release from their upcoming album Dream Fantastic and is due out with High Wire Records.

7 Day Weekend was born from and influenced by the sounds and compositions of 60's and 70's film composers. Comprised of Alan Evans (Soulive, Alan Evans Trio) and Kris Yunker (Alan Evans Trio), the duo has combined their songwriting and production esthetic to create what they describe as "electrorganic music." Kicking off the new album roll out with "Show and Tell" the band highlights their continuous evolution as songwriters and musicians.

Nephrok! the lead singer of the Somerville, MA based Nephrok! Allstars wrote the new song "Show and Tell." Nephrok! expresses, "There's always been a challenge in the synchronicity between words and actions in the human experience. It transcends all aspects of life, but this particular song was inspired by a relationship I was in. The struggle of bringing into harmony thoughts and emotions while healing from traumas and managing impulses was life's beautiful poetry."

He continues, "The title and hook came to me while I was scribbling lyrics and trying to write what I was feeling while my son was simultaneously asking me what to bring to school for show and tell."

"Show and Tell" was recorded at Alan Evans' Iron Wax Studios in Erving, MA. Kris Yunker and Alan Evans produced the single together and Alan recorded, mixed and mastered it. Reflecting back on the new single, they conclude, "We wanted to explore new sounds and feelings for this new album and "Show and Tell" is the perfect intro to the new album. We are really excited about where we are heading."

High Wire Records brings the same aesthetic for quality, authentic music to releases as its parent label Vintage League Music (VLM). However, the focus of High Wire is genres from outside of the soul funk domain. "Show and Tell" continues to showcase the imprint's dynamic and diverse sound.

The new single drops on November 25th. Listen to the new single here:



London Producer ELLES Remixes Modern Life by FEMES Photo
London Producer ELLES Remixes 'Modern Life' by FEMES
‘Modern Life (ELLES Cry at night remix)’ is a dark house remix of the third single “Modern life” from FEMES’ debut EP ‘A Shadow of Dreams’. Euphoric pianos offset darker undertones over a garagey beat, coupled with FEMES emotive vocals, this beguiling remix delivers an emotive light and shade throughout for soul-searching dance-floor moments.
Chris James Releases New Track I Wanna Feel Good Photo
Chris James Releases New Track 'I Wanna Feel Good'
Berlin based songwriter and producer Chris James teams up with gnash for his new song “I Wanna Feel Good” via Nettwerk Music Group. Delivering an honest, upbeat indie-pop song about doing your best, “I Wanna Feel Good” was written alongside gnash during a recent visit to Los Angeles. The track was born after only a couple hours from a conversation.
Ana Kiri Releases New Song Beat Of Freedom Photo
Ana Kiri Releases New Song 'Beat Of Freedom'
Thanksgiving weekend is a time for family and pondering our roots. Ana Kiri returns with the perfect song for the occasion. 'Beat of Freedom' is a vulnerable, inspirational song by Ukrainian born and raised, Ana Kiri.
The Flaming Lips Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots Box Set Is Available Now Photo
The Flaming Lips 'Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots' Box Set Is Available Now
The LP box set has 40 tracks never released on vinyl and over 30 previously unreleased tracks. Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition will be available, via Warner Records, on all streaming services and as a 6 CD box set (featuring 100 tracks) on November 25 to mark the 20th anniversary year.

From This Author - Michael Major


SYML Unveils New Song 'Better Part of Me' Featuring Sara WatkinsSYML Unveils New Song 'Better Part of Me' Featuring Sara Watkins
November 25, 2022

“Better Part of Me,” the new song from SYML—the solo project of singer, songwriter and producer Brian Fennell—featuring bluegrass vocalist and fiddler Sara Watkins of Nickel Creek and Watkins Family Hour. “Better Part of Me” follows recent single “Howling” featuring Lucius, which debuted alongside a video directed by Benjamin Lussier.  
Hög sjö Announces Self-Titled Debut AlbumHög sjö Announces Self-Titled Debut Album
November 25, 2022

Hög sjö is the artist moniker of the esteemed Swedish producer, musician and songwriter Patrik Berger. He has been behind huge hits for the likes of Robyn, Charli XCX, Diana Ross, Tame Impala, Taylor Swift, Sigrid, Mura Masa, Icona Pop, Santigold, Lana Del Rey and many more.
ELI SMART Releases 'Aloha Soul' EPELI SMART Releases 'Aloha Soul' EP
November 25, 2022

Rising singer-songwriter Eli Smart has released his new EP, Aloha Soul. Hailing from the Hawaiian island of Kauai, he was raised by a family of musicians and grew up on a diet of soul legends such as Gladys Knight, Jimi Hendrix, Prince and The Beatles. Smart moved to Liverpool in his late teens and has since made The UK his second home.
Kathleen Releases 'Asking the Aspens (Live)' From 'Live From Highland Park' EPKathleen Releases 'Asking the Aspens (Live)' From 'Live From Highland Park' EP
November 25, 2022

In the midst of the Global Pandemic, she originally recorded this six-song set live in a Los Angeles backyard accompanied by bandmates and collaborators Aaron Liao (bass, backing vocals), Jay Tibbits (drums, synth bass). The tracklisting notably consists of favorites from her breakthrough Kathleen I EP and the follow-up Kathleen II EP.
Danish Singer-Songwriter Kleo Shares Debut EP 'I Love This Movie'Danish Singer-Songwriter Kleo Shares Debut EP 'I Love This Movie'
November 25, 2022

Kleo has always been fascinated by movies and as a child she could fully immerse herself in the characters appearing on the big screen. Now she's made an EP, 'I Love This Movie' (out November 25th via Tambourhinoceros), about life's defining experiences - both the big and ecstatic and the difficult and dark.
share