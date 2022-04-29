Texas King Release Acoustic EP 'The Elias Sessions'

Today, Canadian alternative rock band Texas King have released an acoustic collection of tracks dubbed The Elias Sessions. The collection includes previously released "You", as well as never-before-heard acoustic versions of "Not Myself" and "Frontlines".

"I've been wanting to bring the acoustic versions back for a while now! When we started, I played an acoustic and that's how I wrote most of the early tunes that Texas King played. I wanted to get back to that," shares vocalist Jordan Macdonald.

"I think it's a side of the band that no one has heard and I hope we can do a living room tour where we just play in people's houses some day!! It's a nice little pallet cleanser for those in need! LET US PLAY IN YOUR LIVING ROOM ACOUSTIC!!"

The original recordings of the tracks are all off the band's latest EP Changes, a collection comprised of 6 arena-worthy rock anthems inspired by themes of growth and the rediscovery of oneself.

Texas King bassist, Phil Spina, shares, "Making this EP was really artistically fulfilling. We feel that these are some of the best songs we've ever written and we're excited to finally share them with the world. That feeling is going to be extra sweet now that we can play the new tunes in front of a live audience."

Texas King are embarking on a tour in support of Changes alongside Motherfolk and Loviet (select dates only). The tour kicks off in St. Louis, MO, on April 8 and will be stopping in select cities throughout the United States and Canada. Texas King will also be appearing at select festivals throughout Canada. For a full list of tour dates and more details on how to purchase tickets, visit here.

Listen to the new single here:

Upcoming Texas King tour dates

May 5 - Toronto, ON - Monarch Tavern*^

May 6 - Peterborough, ON - Red Dog*^

May 8 - Cambridge, ON - Rhythm & Brews*^

May 12 - Rochester, NY - Lilac Festival

May 14 - Springfield, OH - Indiecraft Festival

June 11 - Niagara Falls, ON - Scotiabank Convention Centre+

June 17 - Burlington, ON - Burlington Sound Of Music

June 18 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwell's Block Party#

July 22 - Guelph, ON - Hillside

July 23 - Sarnia, ON - Revelree Festival

September 10 - Georgian Bay, ON - Georgian Bay Music Festival

*with Motherfolk

^with Loviet

+with Big Wreck

#with Monster Truck