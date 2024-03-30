Terri Clark Reimagines Greatest Hits with Kelly Clarkson, Lauren Alaina, and More in New Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Country icon Terri Clark makes her star-studded return to the spotlight with Terri Clark: Take Two, an eight-song collection of her greatest hits reimagined. Released via Mercury Nashville/UMe, the album will arrive in full on Friday, May 31. Teaming up with some of the biggest stars in music today, the duets album features Lauren Alaina, Paul Brandt, Kelly Clarkson, Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Ben Rector and Lainey Wilson. The Country chart-topper re-records her biggest hits collaborating alongside new voices on each track, while Billboard exclusively unveils the announcement today. The first of eight duets is released today with “Better Things To Do” (featuring Ashley McBryde), as the powerhouse duo teams up to re-imagine the 1995 breakthrough hit. Clark's legacy continues to bolster her legendary status in Country music as she rewinds the clock to visit the iconic eight tracks that all reached Top 10 status on the Country charts at the time of their release.

“These songs very literally changed my life,” shares Clark. “To now have the chance to say thank you by giving them a new life with some of the hottest artists in music has been one of the most soul-fulfilling experiences of my career. We began working on these duet versions over a year ago and the time has come when I finally get to share them with all of you.”

PRE-SAVE: TERRI CLARK: TAKE TWO

Terri Clark: Take Two is the next chapter in Clark's long history of successes and accolades. After releasing her self-titled debut album in 1995, resulting in three Top 10 Country hits and achieving platinum status, she went on to sell over five million albums and release thirteen Top 10 singles. The Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada native worked her way from the ground up starting her career in Nashville at 18 years old, eventually becoming globally recognized and beloved for her guitar-slinger capabilities and prolific songwriter prowess.

Clark's legacy has laid major influence for today's hottest stars. “Better Things To Do” (featuring Ashley McBryde) marks the beginning of an exciting journey through her chart-topping discography, highlighting her contributions to the genre. Joined on today's release with McBryde on a fresh version of “Better Things To Do,” their mutual admiration radiates listeners' speakers in a spotlighting performance that highlights the defining characteristics of each talent. With an additional kick to the honky-tonk anthem through its new era production, the familiar melody leans into an irresistibly crisp pop of rhythm as the vocals soar individually while confidently gliding into harmony together to lock you into a full appreciation of the debut single that kick-started it all, going on to reach No. 3 at Country radio as the lead single on her RIAA certified Platinum debut album, Terri Clark.

“The overwhelming feelings of nostalgia this project has brought up for me all came while standing beside some of the greatest acts in the business,” adds Clark. “Hearing them sing these songs that I've been singing night after night for so many years has been inspiring, humbling and surreal. The bonuses were the conversations in between recordings and getting to hear them tell me they grew up listening to my music with posters of me on their walls. They knew my songs even better than I did....it was a full-circle moment I'll never forget.”

LISTEN: “BETTER THINGS TO DO” (FEATURING ASHLEY MCBRYDE)

TERRI CLARK: TAKE TWO TRACK LIST:

1. “I Just Wanna Be Mad” (featuring Cody Johnson)

2. “Poor Poor Pitiful Me” (featuring Lainey Wilson)

3. “Better Things to Do” (featuring Ashley McBryde)

4. “Now That I Found You” (featuring Ben Rector)

5. “I Wanna Do It All” (featuring Lauren Alaina)

6. “If I Were You” (featuring Kelly Clarkson)

7. “Girls Lie Too” (featuring Carly Pearce)

8. “You're Easy On the Eyes (live)” (featuring Paul Brandt)

The CMA Award winner's historic career shows no signs of slowing as she continues to check off highly sought-after milestones. Clark was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame in 2018, and in 2023, she joined the likes of Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, and Sarah McLachlan in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The honors continue in 2024, celebrating her 20th Grand Ole Opry anniversary this June as the only female Canadian member of the famed institution.

As the host of the internationally syndicated radio show Country Gold With Terri Clark, Clark has earned ACM and CMA Award nominations for National Broadcast Personality of the Year and National On-Air Personality of the year, respectively. The four-hour show airs on over 175 stations in the US and Canada and features special guests and country hits from the 90s.

The big looks continue into life on the road. Clark has performed for sold-out audiences in both Canada and the U.S., headlining her own shows and joining George Strait, Toby Keith, Brooks & Dunn and Brad Paisley. In 2022 and 2023, Clark hit the road with Reba McEntire, continuing to captivate audiences as she took command of the iconic stages of Madison Square Garden, the Hollywood Bowl and more. Clark looks forward to another year full of touring in 2024 across the U.S. and Canada.

Keep up with Clark and her upcoming announcements at terriclark.com and on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok.

Photo credit: Phil Crozier | Download here

ABOUT TERRI CLARK:

From paying her dues at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge in Nashville to holding the honor of being the only Canadian female member of the Grand Ole Opry, Terri Clark continues to build an unforgettable legacy primed for the history books of Country music. The multi-JUNO Award winner boasts over five million albums sold, three RIAA Platinum and two RIAA Gold-certified albums, Canadian Gold, Platinum, Double Platinum and Triple Platinum-certified albums, 13 Top 10 singles including six No.1s in Canada and the U.S., 19 CCMA Awards and multiple ACM and CMA Female Vocalist of the Year award nominations. Clark also hosts the internationally syndicated, CMA and ACM Award nominated radio show, Country Gold with Terri Clark, which can be heard on radio stations across the USA and Canada. In 2018, Clark was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame and most recently in 2023, she was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame – joining the likes of Joni Mitchell, Sarah McLachlan, Alanis Morissette, Neil Young and Shania Twain in one of Canada's highest honors. Clark has performed for sold-out audiences in both Canada and the U.S., headlining her own shows and joining George Strait, Toby Keith, Brooks & Dunn and Brad Paisley. In 2022 and 2023, Clark hit the road with Reba McEntire, continuing to captivate audiences as she took command of the iconic stages of Madison Square Garden, the Hollywood Bowl and more as she looks forward to another year full of touring across the U.S. and Canada. Terri Clark: Take Two is the next chapter in Clark's long history of successes and accolades. Arriving Friday, May 31, the eight song album from the legendary singer, songwriter and guitar-slinger pairs her with some of the biggest stars in music today—including Kelly Clarkson, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Lainey Wilson, Ben Rector and Cody Johnson—for a duets project reimagining her iconic, chart-topping hits. As she continues to gear up for a monumental 2024, keep up with Clark's ongoing announcements and tour dates at terriclark.com.