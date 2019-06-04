Team Dresch Releases First New Track in 19 Years, Plus East Coast Tour Dates

Following their much anticipated full catalogue re-issue, Queercore/Riot Grrrl icons Team Dresch have treated us with their new single "Your Hands My Pockets" in addition to the announcement of their East Coast Fall Tour.



"Your Hands My Pockets" shoots out of the gates with fervently paced guitar riffs, thick angsty vocal deliveries, and transfixing musical dynamism that will leave you feeling...ready to listen to it over and over again. With middle fingers extended towards the Political Right's horrific agenda, Team Dresch is still fing s up after all these years.



Tickets for the East Coast Tour go on sale this Friday June 7th at 10 EST!



Established musicians, Donna Dresch (guitar and bass), Jody Bleyle (guitar, bass, and vocals), Kaia Wilson (guitar and vocals), Melissa York (drums) and Marcéo Martinez (drums) combined the likes of punk and metal with the then-radical ideologies of sexuality and personal empowerment to earn their respected place among the queercore and riot grrrl movements. After a brief break up, they reunited in 2004 for sporadic live performances. Nearly three decades after forming, the works of Team Dreschhave never resonated louder. Time to get reacquainted- the band is touring the East & West Coasts in support of their brand new single and their 25 year anniversary reissues.



Don't Miss Team Dresch On Tour!

September 29th Washington, DC @ Black Cat

October 1st Jersey City, NJ @ Monty Hall

October 2nd New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

October 3rd Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer w/ Screaming Females

October 4th Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom

October 5th Easthampton, MA @ Flywheel

October 7th Durham, NC @ Motorco





