Taylor Young Band Release New Single 'Belong Together'

Following 2020s debut album Mercury Transit, Taylor Young Band has embarked on an interstellar journey of discovery. Powered by new instrumentation, new arrangements, and Taylor's trademark disarming earnestness, "Belong Together" propels an artist grounded in the roots of Americana to the swirling mist beyond the stars.

This pulsating anthem beams home a universal message of love and acceptance - because if we can't get along here, how will we ever get anywhere?

"When people feel disconnected and divided, they need to be reminded of how much love there is in the world. We're on this journey together, and I want everybody to find their place in it," says Taylor.

Taylor's focus is squarely on the future, looking forward to the possibilities of a post-pandemic world, full in the knowledge that connecting with people is the key to every seemingly impossible equation.

"Much in the way a great zombie flick isn't really about the gory undead, but about the living people who are facing a weird, new reality, the best music from the pandemic is about the unique ways in which artists crafted their own takes on a universal experience. 'Belong Together' is just a really great tune from a fantastic band of players, regardless of when it was made and released." - Dallas Observer

Taylor Young Band will splash down with a new album in 2023. Listen to the new single here:

TOUR DATES

SEPT 23 / BASTROP, TX @ Bastrop Music Festival

SEPT 24 / HOUSTON, TX @ The Rustic

OCT 14 / DALLAS, TX @ State Fair of Texas (Chevrolet Main Stage)

OCT 15 / DALLAS, TX @ Granada Theater

NOV 10 / SAN ANTONIO, TX @ The Rustic

NOV 12 / AUSTIN, TX @ Long Play Lounge East