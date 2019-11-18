Taylor Swift To Be Named Woman Of The Decade At Billboard's Women In Music Event

Billboard announced today that Taylor Swift will be honored with the first-ever Woman of the Decade Award at the 2019 Women in Music Event on December 12 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Swift will be among several high-profile female artists to be honored at the annual award show including Alanis Morissette, Brandi Carlile, Nicki Minaj and more to be announced in the coming weeks.

The first-ever Woman of the Decade Award will be given to Taylor Swift, who became one of the most accomplished musical artists of all time over the course of the 2010s. Along with her countless professional achievements -- including five No. 1 albums this decade, five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, three worldwide stadium tours holding the title for the highest selling U.S. tour in history and two Billboard Woman of the Year Awards (the only female artist to have been awarded this honor twice) -- Swift has been an active proponent of creative rights, music education, literacy programs, cancer research, disaster relief and the Time's Up initiative, among several other causes.

The 14th annual Women in Music Event and Red Carpet Pre-show will stream live at YouTube.com/Billboard starting at 6pm PT/9pm ET. Guests will enjoy specialty PATRÓN tequila cocktails throughout the evening as we celebrate and raise a glass to the most influential women in music.

The night, presented by YouTube Music and hosted by last year's Rising Star honoree Hayley Kiyoko, highlights the most powerful female artists and executives in the industry. Last year's honorees included Cyndi Lauper, Janelle Monae, SZA, Kacey Musgraves and 2018 Woman of the Year Ariana Grande.

Additional sponsors include American Express, Bumble Bizz, FIJI Water, Honda, JNSQ Wines, Live Nation / Women Nation and PATRÓN Tequila. For more information please head to https://www.billboard.com/women-in-music and be sure to follow on Instagram & Twitter at @billboard #BBWomenInMusic.

Swift will also be honored as Artist of the Decade at the "2019 American Music Awards" airing live this Sunday, November 24 at 8:00 pm ET on ABC, where she will also perform. The "American Music Awards" are produced by dick clark productions, a division of Valence Media.





Related Articles View More Music Stories