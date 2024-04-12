Taylor Acorn Releases New Single and Music Video for 'Greener'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pop-punk powerhouse Taylor Acorn has today shared her brand new single “Greener”, out now. A vibrant and soaring track about realizing that things can be so much better than you ever imagined, “Greener” serves as a follow-up and juxtaposition to Taylor’s previous single “Gray”.

In a statement about the single, Taylor said:

“‘Greener has to be one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written! I wanted this song to capture a feeling of revelation in that ‘grass is greener’ turn of phrase that we all know — and I think the music video does a great job in showcasing it too!! We all go through struggles and tough days where we beat ourselves up emotionally, and then when the going gets good, the grass feels so much greener!!”

Taylor recently kicked off the sold-out Good Enough Tour, a month long US headline tour featuring support from World’s First Cinema. Fans can look forward to hearing “Greener” live for the first time, along with songs from Taylor’s Certified Depressant EP (2023), as she performs in Nashville, New York, Philadelphia, Denver, Seattle, Austin, Pittsburgh, and more.

Following the US tour, Taylor will be making her way to the UK for Slam Dunk Festival.

About Taylor Acorn

Growing up in the early 90’s & 2000’s pop punk/pop rock scene, for Taylor Acorn it was never a phase. Hailing from the small North Central Pennsylvania town of Wellsboro, Taylor had always dreamed of a career in music and in 2014, dropped out of Kutztown University to pursue just that, setting her sights for Nashville in 2017.

With her infectiously relatable releases of “Psycho”, “Certified Depressant”, and “Shapeshifting”, Taylor is now leaving her own footprint in the pop punk community giving her fans a place to feel safe and to feel heard, by tackling tough subjects such as mental health by sharing her own personal struggles. She wants to give her listeners a space where they can feel free and vulnerable, a place where healing is accepted no matter who you are or where you’ve come from.

Taylor released her EP Certified Depressant last year, earning critical acclaim from Grammy.com, The Noise / Ones To Watch, idobi Radio, RiotFest.org, Sweety High, and more.

Tour Dates

Upcoming Headline Tour Dates:

April 12 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

April 14 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

April 16 – Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend

April 18 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

April 19 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

April 20 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

April 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

April 23 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

April 25 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

April 26 – Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf

April 27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

April 29 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

April 30 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

May 2 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

May 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

May 4 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

May 5 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

May 8 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

May 10 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

May 11 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

May 24 – Hatfield Park, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

May 25 – Temple Newsam Park @ Slam Dunk Festival

May 31 – Crownsville, MD @ Let’s Go! Music Festival *

June 1 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage (w/Walk off The Earth) *

June 23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival *

* - Non-Headline Show

Upcoming Tour Dates w/Dashboard Confessional:

Sept 10 – Asbury Park @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

Sept 11 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sept 12 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Sept 14 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Sept 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

Sept 17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Sept 18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Sept 19 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond 2024 **

Sept 20 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

Sept 21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Sept 22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

Sept 24 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse

Sept 25 – West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

Sept 26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater

Sept 28 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct 4 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

Oct 5 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Oct 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Oct 9 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live

Oct 11 – Forest Grove, OR @ MeMenamins Grand Lodge

Oct 12 – Spokane, WA @ The Podium

Oct 13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Oct 15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Oct 16 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

Oct 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct 23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center

Oct 25 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

Oct 26 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Oct 27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Photo Credit: Doltyn Snedden