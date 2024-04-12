Taylor Acorn Releases New Single and Music Video for 'Greener'

The song kicks off her sold-out US headline tour.
Pop-punk powerhouse Taylor Acorn has today shared her brand new single “Greener”, out now. A vibrant and soaring track about realizing that things can be so much better than you ever imagined, “Greener” serves as a follow-up and juxtaposition to Taylor’s previous single “Gray”.
In a statement about the single, Taylor said:
“‘Greener has to be one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written! I wanted this song to capture a feeling of revelation in that ‘grass is greener’ turn of phrase that we all know — and I think the music video does a great job in showcasing it too!! We all go through struggles and tough days where we beat ourselves up emotionally, and then when the going gets good, the grass feels so much greener!!”
Taylor recently kicked off the sold-out Good Enough Tour, a month long US headline tour featuring support from World’s First Cinema. Fans can look forward to hearing “Greener” live for the first time, along with songs from Taylor’s Certified Depressant EP (2023), as she performs in Nashville, New York, Philadelphia, Denver, Seattle, Austin, Pittsburgh, and more.
Following the US tour, Taylor will be making her way to the UK for Slam Dunk Festival.
Growing up in the early 90’s & 2000’s pop punk/pop rock scene, for Taylor Acorn it was never a phase. Hailing from the small North Central Pennsylvania town of Wellsboro, Taylor had always dreamed of a career in music and in 2014, dropped out of Kutztown University to pursue just that, setting her sights for Nashville in 2017.
With her infectiously relatable releases of “Psycho”, “Certified Depressant”, and “Shapeshifting”, Taylor is now leaving her own footprint in the pop punk community giving her fans a place to feel safe and to feel heard, by tackling tough subjects such as mental health by sharing her own personal struggles. She wants to give her listeners a space where they can feel free and vulnerable, a place where healing is accepted no matter who you are or where you’ve come from.
Taylor released her EP Certified Depressant last year, earning critical acclaim from Grammy.com, The Noise / Ones To Watch, idobi Radio, RiotFest.org, Sweety High, and more.
Upcoming Headline Tour Dates:
April 12 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
April 14 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
April 16 – Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend
April 18 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
April 19 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis
April 20 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
April 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
April 23 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter
April 25 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar
April 26 – Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf
April 27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
April 29 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
April 30 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
May 2 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
May 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
May 4 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
May 5 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
May 8 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
May 10 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s
May 11 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
May 24 – Hatfield Park, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival
May 25 – Temple Newsam Park @ Slam Dunk Festival
May 31 – Crownsville, MD @ Let’s Go! Music Festival *
June 1 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage (w/Walk off The Earth) *
June 23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival *
* - Non-Headline Show
Upcoming Tour Dates w/Dashboard Confessional:
Sept 10 – Asbury Park @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
Sept 11 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sept 12 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
Sept 14 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Sept 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
Sept 17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
Sept 18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Sept 19 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond 2024 **
Sept 20 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
Sept 21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Sept 22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
Sept 24 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse
Sept 25 – West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
Sept 26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater
Sept 28 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct 4 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
Oct 5 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
Oct 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
Oct 9 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live
Oct 11 – Forest Grove, OR @ MeMenamins Grand Lodge
Oct 12 – Spokane, WA @ The Podium
Oct 13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
Oct 15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Oct 16 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
Oct 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
Oct 23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center
Oct 25 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
Oct 26 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Oct 27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Photo Credit: Doltyn Snedden
