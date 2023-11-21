Tara Lily Signs To Tru Thoughts & Re-Releases 'Double Time'

South London musician Tara Lily signs to Tru Thoughts and re-releases ‘Double Time'; her first taste of new music since the release of the ‘Last Flight Out' EP. ‘Double Time' sees the classically trained jazz musician enter a darker era lyrically and expand into a more electronic sound that heavily delves into the frenetic energy of drum ‘n' bass.

The production offers a contrasting backdrop to Tara's beautifully haunting vocals. Indian classical drones and flourishes of Rhodes piano siren through the double time groove to create a provocative and hedonistic track, adding to her catalogue of distinctive music that marries the sonic terrains of the East and West.

The single has amassed press support from Clash, Time Out and Evening Standard, with playlisting on BBC Asian Network and spot plays by Greg James, Jack Saunders (BBC Radio 1) and Jamz Supernova (Selector Radio).

Accompanying the track is a video directed by Siddinth Ghosh, an up-and-coming Bengali filmmaker. Shot in India, the surreal visual – premiered by The Fader – sees a nomadic Tara take to the streets of Mumbai and Goa, riding through the night on the back of motorbikes, leading a double life in double time. She lives life on the edge, dancing under the moon's glow, in tranquil waters and amongst horses, leaving no traceable steps behind her. Tara adds, “Two gods, two masks, two worlds - The video reflects on the fast pace of life, on taking risks and losing control, on death and on living life to the full, on our human relationships and our relationships with god or divine powers and on who we think we are!”

Growing up in south London with a strong connection to her British Bengali heritage has given Tara Lily a unique perspective on music and global culture. She has spent her life absorbing a multitude of sounds and genres from her surroundings, ranging from alternative R&B to classical jazz and traditional Bengali folk music. It was this intriguing blend of sounds and her deep understanding of the worlds they come from which caught the attention of the likes of Virgil Abloh, Gilles Peterson, Iggy Pop and Motown Records UK, who signed Tara as their first British artist.

A formidable talent who celebrates strength and power in her music, ‘Double Time' marks the start of this new chapter for the rising starlet who is set to release a brand new project next year on her new label Tru Thoughts, to follow up her acclaimed EPs ‘Last Flight Out' and ‘Lost in London'. Talking about signing to the iconic independent imprint, Tara says: “I'm thrilled to be making the album I've always wanted to make on the innovative and excellent label Tru Thoughts”

This summer Tara Lily has trailed a number of UK festivals, including Glastonbury (with three performances over the weekend), We Out Here, and Daytimer's Dialled In, as well as playing The Hundred Cricket Final at The Kia Oval, joining King Krule on stage at Apollo Theatre and supporting RAYE at the Royal Albert Hall. Tara is also one of the first acts to be announced for Brick Lane Jazz Festival 2024, with plenty more electrifying live shows to be announced in the coming weeks and months.

Photo Credit: Tara Lily