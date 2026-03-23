Tank and the Bangas Confirm New Album 'The Last Balloon'

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GRAMMY Award-winning band Tank and the Bangas have confirmed their new album, The Last Balloon, is set for release on May 15 on Verve Forecast. In celebration, they have shared the first taste of the new music with “Move” feat. two-time GRAMMY-Award winning R&B phenomenon Lucky Daye. Listen to it below and pre-order the album HERE.

The Last Balloon follows acclaimed albums Green Balloon (2019) and Red Balloon (2022), and marks both the closing chapter of the trilogy, and the beginning of a new era for Tank and the Bangas.

“I called the album The Last Balloon because I didn’t want anyone asking us, ‘When’s Purple Balloon coming?’” says Tarriona “Tank” Ball. “It’s the end of the balloons; we’re moving into a new space now.”

Executive-produced by frequent collaborator Austin Brown and recorded primarily at The Complex Studios in Los Angeles, the album features collaborations including the multi-faceted musician Iman Omari, pianist/producer Tane Runo and soul singers Ledisi and Jelly Joseph.

“We’re working with new people and cultivating new sounds, and it feels like we’re more open than we’ve ever been,” Ball details on stepping into this new chapter. “What we’ve learned over the years is that even though people can’t always categorize our sound, they’re always able to describe how the music makes them feel. So, we’re gonna keep on changing and evolving, but we’re always gonna give you that same feeling of joy.”

Additionally, the band is expanding their summer and fall tour dates, including stops in New York, Asheville, Boston, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Washington D.C., and more. See below for a complete list of dates.

In 2024, Tank and the Bangas released their three-part spoken word project, The Heart, The Mind, The Soul, which won the band a GRAMMY Award for “Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.” Each chapter of the album found Tank working with a different producer: The Soul with Robert Glasper as well as Austin Brown and Brian London, The Heart with James Poyser and The Mind with Iman Omari.

New Orleans-based Tank and the Bangas rose to prominence in 2017 following their NPR Music Tiny Desk Contest victory. In 2019, the band released their major label debut, Green Balloon, on Verve Forecast to widespread critical praise, earning the band a Best New Artist nomination at that years GRAMMY Awards. Their latest third studio album Red Balloon received a nomination for “Best Progressive R&B Album” at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards.

Tank and the Bangas are Tarriona “Tank” Ball (lead), Norman Spencer II (Multi-

Instrumentalist) with new accompanying members, Deven Trusclair (Drummer), Kenaniah Turner (Bass), Rob Kellner (Keys), and Etienne Stoufflet (Saxophone).

TANK AND THE BANGAS — THE LAST BALLOON

1. Rest (feat. Shirazee)

2. Ain’t That Deep

3. Don’t Count Yourself Out (feat. Dawn Richard)

4. No Invite

5. Move (feat. Lucky Daye)

6. Go Your Own Way (feat. HaSizzle)

7. Is It Over?

8. Interlude

9. Whole World (feat. Ledisi)

10. Jealous (feat. Jelly Joseph)

11. Honeycomb (feat. Akeem Ali)

12. Oh Boy

13. Nighttime (feat. David Shaw & Austin Brown)

TOUR DATES—TANK AND THE BANGAS

March 26—Savannah, GA—Savannah Music Festival

March 28—Jacksonville, FL—Seawalk Pavilion

March 29—Hollywood, FL—Arts Park at Young Circle

April 11—New Orleans, LA—Poetry on a Porch

April 29—Louisville, KY—Louisville Urban League Derby Gala

May 2—New Orleans, LA—The Joy Theater

May 17—Cleveland, OH—Courage and Poetry: An Afternoon with Tank Ball

June 2—Charlotte, NC—Visulite Theatre †

June 3—Asheville, NC—The Grey Eagle †

June 6—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Bowl †

June 7—Boston, MA—The Sinclair †

June 10—Detroit, MI—El Club †

June 12—Kalamazoo, MI—Bell's Eccentric Cafe - Back Room †

June 13—Indianapolis, IN—Rock the Ruins*

June 16—Cleveland, OH—Cain Park – Evans Amphitheater*

June 17—Pittsburgh, PA—Thunderbird Cafe and Music Hall †

June 19—Washington, D.C.—Lincoln Theatre

June 20—Carrboro, NC—Cat's Cradle Outdoors

July 2—Portland, OR—Tom McCall Waterfront Park

October 15—Atlanta, GA—Terminal West †

October 16—Atlanta, GA—Terminal West †

October 17—Nashville, TN—Brooklyn Bowl †

October 20—Madison, WI—Majestic Theatre †

October 21—Iowa City, IA—Club Hancher †

October 23—Minneapolis, MN—Fine Line †

October 24—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall †

October 25—St. Louis, MO—Off Broadway †

November 5—Kansas City, MO—The Truman †

November 7—Denver, CO—Gothic Theatre †

November 8—Salt Lake City, UT—The Commonwealth †

November 10—Seattle, WA—The Crocodile †

November 13—San Francisco, CA—August Hall †

November 17—Phoenix, AZ—Crescent Ballroom †

November 19—Austin, TX—Antone’s †

November 20—Austin, TX—Antone’s †

November 21—Houston, TX—Heights Theater †

*w/ Trombone Shorty

†w/Ariel J

Photo credit: Jeremy Tauriac