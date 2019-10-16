Tank and The Bangas to Make Their 'Austin City Limits' Debut

Breakout New Orleans-based five-piece Tank and The Bangas make their "Austin City Limits" debut on November 18. The taped broadcast episode will air on PBS early next year as part of ACL's Season 45. The performance will feature songs off the band's new album Green Balloon, which is out now on Verve Forecast to widespread critical praise.

Additionally, the group continues to take their lauded live show on the road this fall with stops at New York's Apollo Theater, Chicago's Metro, Boston's Royale and more. Tickets are available now at tankandthebangas.com. See below for complete tour dates.

Tank and the Bangas unanimously won NPR's Tiny Desk contest with "Quick," a riotous single they released in 2017, about which Bob Boilen proclaimed, "This band combines R&B with hip-hop's poetry and rollercoaster storytelling, with a flair and alchemy that could only come from New Orleans."

Since 2017, the band has toured non-stop selling out venues both stateside and abroad including festival appearances at Coachella, Bonnaroo, Newport Folk Festival and more. Last year, they were included on Rolling Stone's list of the "10 Artists You Need To Know," who called them, "A secular church experience, with freewheeling improvisational chops and positive vibes" and were featured in the August print issue of Vanity Fair.

Tank and The Bangas are Tarriona "Tank" Ball, Norman Spence (bass), Merell Burkett (keyboards), Joshua Johnson (drums) and Albert Allenback (alto saxophone, flute).

TANK AND THE BANGAS LIVE

October 16-Chicago, IL-Metro

October 18-Baltimore, MD-Rams Head Live!

October 19-New York, NY-Apollo Theater

October 20-Boston, MA-Royale

October 22-Philadelphia, PA-Theatre of Living Arts

November 30-New Orleans, LA-Tipitinas

photo credit: Alex Marks





Related Articles View More Music Stories