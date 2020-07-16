Tainy and J. Balvin Drop New Music Video For Single 'Agua'

NEON16 and Interscope Records release Tainy and J. Balvin's "Agua" music video following last week's inaugural digital track launch. The video offers a glimpse into the upcoming Paramount Animation/ Nickelodeon film ​The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run with J. Balvin joining the animated characters for an underwater excursion while dancing along to the tropical sonic produced by Latin Grammy-winning producer and global superstar, Tainy.

Watch below!

The soundtrack, set to be released on ​NEON16/Interscope Records​, will include songs by ​Tyga​, ​Swae Lee​, ​Lil Mosey​, ​Weezer​, ​Snoop Dogg​, ​The Flaming Lips​, ​Kenny G​, ​Cyndi Lauper and more. ​THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN​, will debut digitally in the U.S via premium video on demand in early 2021 and then move exclusively to ​CBS All Access​, ViacomCBS' subscription video on demand and live-streaming service, following the premium video on demand window.

Spearheaded and executive produced by award winning producers ​Tainy and ​Lex Borrero​, ​NEON16 has curated the official film soundtrack for the next installment in the SpongeBob franchise by bringing together some of the industry's most prolific and innovative artists to collaborate. NEON16 is a groundbreaking multimedia company and talent incubator that was founded in 2019, by Tainy and Lex, which has experienced immense success within the Latin music and multimedia market.

Paramount Animation is the animation division of Paramount Pictures. The label was reinvigorated in 2017 with a renewed mission to develop and produce top-quality animated and hybrid-animation titles. Building on Paramount's 100-year history of iconic filmmaking, Paramount Animation brings visionary artists and storytellers together to form a world-class animation studio.

The division produced ​The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, ​which will be available on Premium Video on Demand and CBS All Access streaming services in early 2021; ​Rumble,​ ​scheduled for theatrical release ​in January 2021; and ​The Tiger's Apprentice to be released in 2022. Paramount Animation is a division of Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, and a unit of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA), a leading content company with prominent and respected film, television and digital entertainment brands.

