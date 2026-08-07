TONY Original Score by Jay McCarrol Now Available to Stream
The film stars Dominic Sessa, Emilia Jones, and Antonio Banderas under the direction of Matt Johnson.
The original score for TONY, composed by Jay McCarrol, has been released for streaming alongside the film's ongoing run in New York and Los Angeles ahead of a wider nationwide expansion. Directed by Matt Johnson, TONY follows a 19-year-old Anthony Bourdain as he travels to Provincetown and enters the world of a restaurant kitchen during a summer that shapes the course of his life. The film stars Dominic Sessa, Emilia Jones, Dagmara Dominczyk, Rich Sommer, and Stavros Halkias, with Leo Woodall and Antonio Banderas.
The film is now playing in New York and Los Angeles, with a nationwide expansion set for August 21.
Listen to the TONY original soundtrack
Starring
Dominic Sessa, Emilia Jones, Dagmara Dominczyk, Rich Sommer, Stavros Halkias, with Leo Woodall and Antonio Banderas