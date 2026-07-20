TINY MAGNETIC PETS to Release 'Astralux' EP With Reworked Fan Favorite

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Irish synthwave trio TINY MAGNETIC PETS are to release the ASTRALUX EP on August 21, preceded by a new single, Lost My Guiding Light (Again), a reworked version of one of the Dublin and Belfast-based band's existing tracks. The group — Paula Gilmer on vocals, Sean Quinn on synths, guitar, and vocals, and Eugene Somers on drums and percussion — adapted the song for live EDM performances, with mixing and mastering handled by Tim Dorney of Republic. The EP is also set to include remixes by producer and DJ Paul Dakeyne, known for work with George Michael, The Cure, New Order, Erasure, Tori Amos, and Enya, among others. The release comes after a period of sustained activity for the band that has included two tours with OMD and performances alongside Midge Ure, The Human League, and VNV Nation.

Mixed and mastered by Tim Dorney, whose music career includes time as keyboardist of Republica, in addition to Flowered Up and Tin Gun, the release combines classic synth-pop songwriting with contemporary electronic production, bringing together melodic depth and club-ready energy.

'When we play live we like to do different versions from the records. Last year, we were asked to play a dance music festival in Dublin, so we re-arranged the opening track from our second album 'Deluxe/Debris' for an EDM audience, and it has now become the opening tune to our live shows,' explains Sean Quinn.

'We re-recorded this new version in 2026 and we feel it is significantly different from the original to warrant its own release and slight re-title: Lost My Guiding Light (Again) - a wee nod to Bowie's John I'm Only Dancing (Again)…'

Paula Gilmer adds, 'A re-imagining of two of our most popular live tracks for the 21st century dancefloor, this song is about how everyone at some point loses their way - in life, in work, in relationships, in faith but the theme carries more weight in 2026 with the whole world seemingly losing its way! What is your 'guiding light' in 2026? Morality? Truth? Honesty? Love? Empathy? Compassion? Fill in the blank, post it on TikTok and hope it goes viral.'

With their early releases championed by Blitz Club and Visage legend Rusty Egan and performances across the UK and Europe, the band eventually met OMD's Andy McCluskey, beginning a relationship that led to two European tours supporting Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark. Tiny Magnetic Pets have since established themselves as a formidable live act, supporting Midge Ure, VNV Nation and The Killers' Dave Keuning, as well as sharing festival stages with Human League, Michael Rother (NEU!), Wolfgang Flur (ex-Kraftwerk), Mesh and Killing Joke.

The ASTRALUX EP also features two remixes of 'Low Places' by pioneering producer and DJ Paul Dakeyne, whose innovative work has helped shape electronic dance music for over three decades. A Ministry of Sound resident DJ, he has played sets for U2 and Kraftwerk. Endorsed by Paul Oakenfold and Fatboy Slim, he has created 250+ remixes, including for George Michael, The Cure, Tori Amos, New Order, Enya, Soft Cell, Erasure, Nancy Sinatra, Yello, and The Housemartins.

The release also points toward the band's coming fourth studio album, 'A Black Frame', produced by, whose work with Depeche Mode, Wire, Interpol and Nick Cave has made him one of alternative music's most respected producers.

As of July 21, the single is available from digital music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp. The ASTRALUX EP follows exactly one month later on August 21.

TRACK LIST

1 Lost My Guiding Light (Again)

2 Low Places (Dakeyne Remix)

3 Low Places (Dakeyne Acid Dub)

CREDITS

Written & composed by Tiny Magnetic Pets

Paula Gilmer – vocals

Sean Quinn – synths, guitar & vocals

Eugene Somers – drums & percussion

Seamus Quinn – bass

Track 1 mixed & mastered by Tim Dorney

Tracks 2 & 3 remixed by Paul Dakeyne

& mastered by Conan Liquid @ The Crates Motel

Produced by Tiny Magnetic Pets

Recorded at The Yellow Room, Dublin & Immerhythm, London 2026

Copyright 2026 Tiny Magnetic Pets

Published 2026 Archangelo Music / BMG Publishing

Cover designed by UFO

Publicity by Shameless Promotion PR

Photo Credit: Conor Kerr



Photo Credit: Conor Kerr

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