TIDAL Expands Free 'At Home With TIDAL' Series

Global music and entertainment platform, TIDAL, is continuing to provide music-enthusiasts content from their favorite artists through its free "At Home With TIDAL" livestream series. Following the success of the daily genre-focused livestreams, every weekend in April, TIDAL will be livestreaming multiple channels featuring the "Best of" content for your at-home viewing entertainment. Beginning Friday, April 3 at 9am ET fans can tune into non-stop content which can include TIDAL Documentaries, Concerts, Interviews and more. Members and non-members alike can tune into TIDAL.com/AtHome.

This weekend's schedule includes, but isn't limited to:

TIDAL Documentaries: Lil Wayne's "I Ain't Sh*t Without You Tour," JAY-Z's "RD: 20," Cardi B's "I'm Here Muthafas," Bas' "Too High To Riot" and more

TIDAL Concerts: Beyoncé's "Live at Made in America 2015," The Chainsmokers' "Live at Made in America 2017," J. Cole's "Live at Dreamville Fest 2019," Jennifer Lopez's "Live at TIDAL X Brooklyn 2017," SZA's "Live at Made in America 2017" and more

TIDAL Interviews: Rap Radar: Drake, Car Test: Roddy Rich, CRWN: Mary J. Blige, CRWN: Megan Thee Stallion, IN CONVERSATION: The Raconteurs and more

The free livestreams will help music fans connect with their favorite artists, while still practicing social distancing.

As everyone establishes new routines and norms for the foreseeable future, TIDAL has over 60 million tracks and hundreds of thousands of videos in its library, and is committed to helping members through these challenging times. Whether it's learning more about artists through docu-series and in-depth interviews or reliving some of the most iconic concerts, TIDAL has something for music lovers of all genres.

TIDAL is offering new customers a special limited-time offer of 4 months for any plan for only $4.00 now through April 15. Immediately upon creating an account new members receive a customized "Welcome Mix" of music based upon their favorite artists across different genres, providing an optimized experience. New customers can redeem here: https://try.tidal.com/spring





